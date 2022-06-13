O'HARA: What we learned from Lions minicamp

Fast start: Goff feels urgency, and it's self-generated. He wants the offense to be ready to go on opening day. He showed that when asked in his media session if he could use the early games of the season to develop the offense.

"No," he said. "We can't wait. The league is too good. You have to be ready Week 1. That's what this time is for. Mistakes are made in this period."

There are good reasons for Goff to want to get started quickly. The Lions have talent at every position on offense – tight end, wide receiver and running back – and the offensive line should provide options to run or pass whenever the Lions want to.

"We're kind of in that work phase now," Goff said. "The exciting part is, we do have the talent. I feel confident in myself. Up front, we're loaded."

Waiting for Williams: The Lions traded up to draft Williams 12th overall, despite knowing his debut could be delayed because of a knee injury sustained while playing for Alabama in the national championship game mid-January.

"A special talent," Goff said. "What jumps off the screen is his ability to make people miss with the ball in his hands. Obviously, his speed is second to none. He's a weapon for sure when he's ready to go.