Goff really enjoying his role in shaping Lions' offense

Expect a lot of different tempo and an extensive use of the play-action pass game. Johnson also wants to utilize one-on-one matchups to Detroit's advantage.

Goff said the part of it that's been most exciting for him was the influence Johnson is allowing him to have.

"It's exciting for me," Goff said. "Being in year seven now I feel like I've earned kind of having that voice a little bit and he's given it to me, which is fun."