Goff really enjoying his role in shaping Lions' offense

Detroit Lions new offensive coordinator Ben Johnson developed this offense with veteran quarterback Jared Goff in mind.
The two sat down this offseason and watched film, and Johnson implemented things Goff liked to do in the past when he was a Pro Bowler in 2018 and 2019 and guided the Los Angeles Rams to the Super Bowl in 2018. Johnson also added things from his previous coaching stops that he liked.
"We watched a lot of stuff," Goff said Tuesday. "We watched my old stuff. We watched stuff that he likes from his past. Just kind of went through every piece of the past game in terms of how we want to build it and how he wants to build it, mostly."
Expect a lot of different tempo and an extensive use of the play-action pass game. Johnson also wants to utilize one-on-one matchups to Detroit's advantage.
Goff said the part of it that's been most exciting for him was the influence Johnson is allowing him to have.
"It's exciting for me," Goff said. "Being in year seven now I feel like I've earned kind of having that voice a little bit and he's given it to me, which is fun."
Goff, who finished last season strong after Johnson was elevated to pass-game coordinator and head coach Dan Campbell took over play calling, is hoping to hit the ground running and to pick up right where he left off last season in this offense Johnson built with his input.
View photos from Day 1 of Detroit Lions minicamp on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 in Allen Park, Mich.
Goff is much more comfortable heading into his second season with the Lions. He compared it to the comfort level we see in young players in their second season in the NFL. That comfort usually leads to a big leap in production.
A California kid his whole life, Goff was asked Tuesday if he's feeling more like a Detroiter in his second season with the Lions. He smiled and said 'absolutely.'
"You know your way around the building. You know the coaches. You know the front office. You know everybody," he said. "You're able to walk around and feel more confidently knowing your place."