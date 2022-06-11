TWENTYMAN: 5 players who impressed at Lions minicamp

The Detroit Lions concluded their three-day mandatory minicamp in Allen Park Thursday, and now the focus shifts to the final week of voluntary OTA practices tailored more toward the younger players on the roster next week. Then the preparation for training camp in late July begins.

It was a productive minicamp for the Lions with a number of competitive periods, while also getting a head start on the installation of some of their new schemes offensively and defensively.

The players weren't in pads this week, so it's a little hard to evaluate the run game and the play of the big guys up front, but here's a look at five players who stood out to me over the three minicamp practices:

1. WIDE RECEIVER QUINTEZ CEPHUS

The Lions receiver room is in a much better place this year vs. where they were a season ago. The additions of DJ Chark and Jameson Williams on the outside add a lot of juice to the room. The competition for roster spots and playing time will be hotly contested in camp.

One veteran hoping to be in that mix when it's all said and done is Cephus, who had a really nice minicamp. He nearly singlehandedly won a competitive period for the second-team offense on Tuesday with two big catches down the field, including a one-handed touchdown grab. He really showed up all three days.

He was off to a good start last year before a collarbone injury ended his season after just four and a half games. He's tough, agile, and a good route runner. He put himself in a good situation with the week he had heading into training camp.