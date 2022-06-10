TWENTYMAN: 5 takeaways from minicamp

The Detroit Lions wrapped up their mandatory minicamp this week and now have just one week remaining of OTAs for the younger players on the roster before the summer break.

With minicamp now in the books, here are five of my biggest takeaways from the three days of practices, press conferences and player availability:

1. The wide receiver competition is going to be fun to watch

It's really night and day from where this receiver room was from both a talent and depth standpoint at this time last year to where they are now.

The additions of DJ Chark via free agency and Jameson Williams in the draft (No. 12 overall), coupled with the re-signing of Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond, and stud rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown prepping for a big second year, the Lions are in a nice spot with a good mix of veterans and youngsters with varying skill sets.

Third-year wide receiver Quintez Cephus, and Trinity Benson, who the team traded for at the end of training camp last year, are two guys who have made a number of plays in OTAs and minicamp the last couple of weeks. Cephus was having a great start to his second season last year before a collarbone injury ended his season after just four and a half games. He's a guy that's proven he can make plays in this league, and he's maybe six on the depth chart at receiver right now.