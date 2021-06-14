O'HARA: What we learned from Lions minicamp

Dan Campbell has brought a little fun to the offseason workouts and minicamp in his first season as head coach of the Detroit Lions, and it's just that – a little fun.

That's one of the things we learned in this week's three-day minicamp, which ended Thursday with a spirited workout. Among the other things learned include the following: The respect that defensive end Trey Flowers built in his first two seasons with the Lions has carried over to Campbell and his staff; veteran safety Dean Marlowe doesn't feel the weight of the Lions' historically bad defense in 2020 and expects the unit to benefit from a change in scheme; and a final thought on watching two young Lions maturing quickly.

We start with fun at work:

Campbell caused something of a stir in a lively special teams drill that assistant coaches took part in. It was an open competition, two players at a time, running around a hoop and being the first to touch a tackling dummy.

There was some good-natured trash talking. All in all, it was one of those drills that gives a team a temporary lift during practices that can be mundane.

Minicamp days are full workdays, with two breaks for lunch and a snack.

"It's a way for us to get something competitive into practice," Campbell said Thursday morning. "Some of the coaches we've got, they are very competitive. Which we want them to be.