TWENTYMAN: 5 players who impressed at minicamp practices

The Detroit Lions concluded their three-day mandatory minicamp in Allen Park Thursday, and now the focus shifts to one more week of voluntary OTA practices tailored for the young guys on the roster.

It was a productive minicamp for the Lions with a lot of competitive periods and installation of schemes.

The players weren't in pads this week, so it's a little hard to evaluate the run game and the play of the big guys upfront, but here's a look at five players who stood out to me over the three minicamp practices:

1. TIGHT END T.J. HOCKENSON

Hockenson is coming off his first Pro Bowl season in 2020 where he caught 67 passes and notched six touchdowns. Early indications this offseason are that Hockenson could be in line for an even bigger season in 2021. He's been one of the favorite targets for quarterback Jared Goff this week, especially in the red zone. In one two-minute period on Thursday, Hockenson caught four passes, including a touchdown, to win the period for the offense.