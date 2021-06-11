TWENTYMAN: 5 takeaways from minicamp

3. Receiver depth chart is wide open

General manager Brad Holmes completely retooled the wide receiver position this offseason, and Lynn said there's really no established No. 1 guy there right now.

Veteran free-agent acquisitions Tyrell Williams and Breshad Perriman are expected to play significant roles, but both the depth chart and roster spots seem to be wide open at this point.

We saw Victor Bolden, a practice squad player the last couple years in Detroit, have a really solid minicamp. Second-year receiver Quintez Cephus was also good the last three days. Rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown showed off some position versatility and good route running. Where could those three fit into the mix?

It will be fun to see how the pecking order plays itself out at the receiver position come training camp.

4. Competition in secondary

Amani Oruwariye and Quinton Dunbar have rotated first-team reps opposite Jeff Okudah this offseason. That should be a pretty good competition for one of the starting spots on the outside at cornerback. Oruwariye and Dunbar showed some good things in minicamp, especially on Tuesday, when I thought the defense was the better unit in competitive periods against the offense.

Can third-round pick Ifeatu Melifonwu work himself into a package role? Mike Ford did some good things in the nickel this week. He and Corn Elder are expected to compete for the slot corner role.

At safety, Will Harris and Dean Marlowe worked into first-team reps next to Tracy Walker, who said he really likes this new split-safety scheme defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has brought over from New Orleans. Campbell said this week he likes the talent and depth at safety and is looking forward to seeing which two players emerge as starters there.