TIM AND MIKE: Minicamp Day 3 observations

Special teams space: Special teams coordinator Dave Fipp ran a drill Thursday where he had his kickoff return men trying to get past two gunners coming down the field. It was fun to see how electric some of these returners are in space. Wide receiver Victor Bolden got Fipp pretty hyped with two nasty juke moves to get by two defenders.

The star of the period had to be wide receiver Tom Kennedy. He juked both gunners in one rep and then beat two others out wide on another rep. It earned him a high five from Fipp as he ran by. – Tim Twentyman

Blocking out: A special teams drill looked strange, with the blockers on the return team throwing both hands in the air while shielding a member of the coverage team from getting to the returner. It's a technique to keep the blocker from getting a penalty for a block in the back or holding. – Mike O'Hara