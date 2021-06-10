TIM AND MIKE: Minicamp Day 3 observations

Two-minute offense: The team worked through some two-minute 7-on-7 situations at the end of practice Thursday. The offense got the ball at their own 25-yard line down 24-20 with 1:48 on the clock. Quarterback Jared Goff and the first-team offense worked themselves down the field and scored on a Goff to tight end T.J. Hockenson touchdown. Hockenson had four big catches on the drive, including the touchdown.
The second-team offense worked down into the red zone, but cornerback AJ Parker ended the drive with an interception on a pass from quarterback Tim Boyle along the right sideline. – Tim Twentyman
Health check: One positive outcome of the offseason program is that the Lions have gotten through minicamp without sustaining any serious injuries. That has not always been the case. Most notable of late: Offensive tackle Taylor Decker was injured in the 2018 offseason. He missed half of that regular season. – Mike O'Hara
Special teams space: Special teams coordinator Dave Fipp ran a drill Thursday where he had his kickoff return men trying to get past two gunners coming down the field. It was fun to see how electric some of these returners are in space. Wide receiver Victor Bolden got Fipp pretty hyped with two nasty juke moves to get by two defenders.
The star of the period had to be wide receiver Tom Kennedy. He juked both gunners in one rep and then beat two others out wide on another rep. It earned him a high five from Fipp as he ran by. – Tim Twentyman
Blocking out: A special teams drill looked strange, with the blockers on the return team throwing both hands in the air while shielding a member of the coverage team from getting to the returner. It's a technique to keep the blocker from getting a penalty for a block in the back or holding. – Mike O'Hara
Nickel emergence: Veteran cornerback Mike Ford played the majority of the first-team reps at nickel corner during minicamp. He and Corn Elder are expected to compete throughout training camp for the job. – Tim Twentyman
Hockenson: Hockenson is worth watching, even in the offseason. He made two more stellar catches – one a lunging catch down the right sideline to reach the end zone, and a similar one down the left side. Start the season. – Mike O'Hara
Practice report: Cornerback Jeff Okudah, safety Tracy Walker, defensive end Austin Bryant and cornerback Jerry Jacobs did not take part in Thursday's final minicamp practice. Okudah bumped heads with wide receiver Damion Ratley in Wednesday's walkthrough and had a bandage above his right eye Thursday. – Tim Twentyman