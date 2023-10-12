O'HARA'S WEEK 6 PREVIEW: Lions expecting Buccaneers' best coming off bye

Oct 12, 2023 at 06:30 AM
/assets/images/imported/DET/photos/thumbnails/ohara-article.jpg
Mike OHara

Columnist

Life has changed in the last couple of years for Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow and his teammates on the offensive line.

Their reputation and performance as one of the NFL's top offensive lines precedes them wherever they play.

It's another battle in the trenches for the Lions in Sunday's road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Ragnow can expect them to do their own concoction of stunts and fronts and other maneuvers to try to stop the Lions' running game and harass quarterback Jared Goff.

"We always kind of expect that for the offensive line for the last couple of years now," Ragnow said.

"We realize that people see us as a better group up front. They're going to bring their 'A' game."

It's been a fun time for Ragnow. It's the first time in his six-year career that the Lions began the season as playoff contenders. They've lived up to the advance billing, with a 4-1 record going into Sunday's game.

"I'm just taking it one day at a time," Ragnow said. "I don't want to get ahead of myself. What are we, five games in?"

But it's five fun weeks. Even running through the tunnel at Ford Field to start the game is exciting.

"It's awesome being on a roll," he said. "Even the fans at Ford Field. It's been to experience. It's fun seeing our defense playing like that, too."

Meet the Opponent: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

View photos of the starters for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Head Coach Todd Bowles Offensive Coordinator: Dave Canales Co-Defensive Coordinators: Kacy Rodgers and Larry Foote Special Team Coordinator: Keith Armstrong (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
1 / 27

Head Coach Todd Bowles

Offensive Coordinator: Dave Canales

Co-Defensive Coordinators: Kacy Rodgers and Larry Foote

Special Team Coordinator: Keith Armstrong

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Mike Evans Backed up by Trey Palmer and Rakim Jarrett (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
2 / 27

WR Mike Evans

Backed up by Trey Palmer and Rakim Jarrett

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Chris Godwin Backed up by Deven Thompkins (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
3 / 27

WR Chris Godwin

Backed up by Deven Thompkins

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
T Tristan Wirfs Backed up by Justin Skule (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
4 / 27

T Tristan Wirfs

Backed up by Justin Skule

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
G Matt Feiler Backed up by Aaron Stinnie (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
5 / 27

G Matt Feiler

Backed up by Aaron Stinnie

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Robert Hainsey (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
6 / 27

C Robert Hainsey

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
G Cody Mauch Backed up by Nick Leverett (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
7 / 27

G Cody Mauch

Backed up by Nick Leverett

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
T Luke Goedeke Backed up by Brandon Walton (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
8 / 27

T Luke Goedeke

Backed up by Brandon Walton

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TE Cade Otton Backed up by David Wells (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
9 / 27

TE Cade Otton

Backed up by David Wells

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TE Ko Kieft Backed up by Payne Durham (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
10 / 27

TE Ko Kieft

Backed up by Payne Durham

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Baker Mayfield Backed up by Kyle Trask (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
11 / 27

QB Baker Mayfield

Backed up by Kyle Trask

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Rachaad White Backed up by Sean Tucker and Ke'Shawn Vaughn (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
12 / 27

RB Rachaad White

Backed up by Sean Tucker and Ke'Shawn Vaughn

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL Calijah Kancey Backed up by Mike Greene (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
13 / 27

DL Calijah Kancey

Backed up by Mike Greene

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
NT Vita Vea Backed up by Greg Gaines (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
14 / 27

NT Vita Vea

Backed up by Greg Gaines

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL Logan Hall Backed up by William Gholston and Patrick O'Connor (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
15 / 27

DL Logan Hall

Backed up by William Gholston and Patrick O'Connor

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka Backed up by Yaya Diaby and Markees Watts (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
16 / 27

OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

Backed up by Yaya Diaby and Markees Watts

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ILB Devin White Backed up by K.J. Britt (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
17 / 27

ILB Devin White

Backed up by K.J. Britt

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ILB Lavonte David Backed up by SirVocea Dennis (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
18 / 27

ILB Lavonte David

Backed up by SirVocea Dennis

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB Shaquil Barrett Backed up by Anthony Nelson and Cam Gill (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
19 / 27

OLB Shaquil Barrett

Backed up by Anthony Nelson and Cam Gill

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Jamel Dean Backed up by Zyon McCollum and Dereck Pitts (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
20 / 27

CB Jamel Dean

Backed up by Zyon McCollum and Dereck Pitts

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Carlton Davis III Backed up by Dee Delaney and Josh Hayes (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
21 / 27

CB Carlton Davis III

Backed up by Dee Delaney and Josh Hayes

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Antoine Winfield Jr. Backed up by Kaevon Merriweather (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
22 / 27

S Antoine Winfield Jr.

Backed up by Kaevon Merriweather

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Ryan Neal Backed up by Christian Izien (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
23 / 27

S Ryan Neal

Backed up by Christian Izien

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
P/H Jake Camarda (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
24 / 27

P/H Jake Camarda

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Chase McLaughlin (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
25 / 27

K Chase McLaughlin

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LS Zach Triner (AP Photo/Alex Menendez)
26 / 27

LS Zach Triner

(AP Photo/Alex Menendez)

Alex Menendez/AP
PR/KR Deven Thompkins Backed up by Trey Palmer and Rachaad White (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
27 / 27

PR/KR Deven Thompkins

Backed up by Trey Palmer and Rachaad White

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Buccaneers:

Head coach Todd Bowles was on target with his statement at the start of training camp that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would write their own narrative.

They're coming off their bye week with a 3-1 won-loss record that has them in first place in the NFC South.

This is not the same team that won the South last year with an 8-9 record and was knocked out of the playoffs in a 31-14 loss to the Cowboys in what proved to be Tom Brady's last game.

"We write our own narrative," Bowles said in a press conference during the bye. "Everybody loves each other in this building. We play for each other, we coach for each other and we're having fun with it.

"We've been playing tough, and giving ourself a chance. If we clean up the mistakes, we have a chance to be a decent team."

Related Links

Two Bucs stats to consider: In their 26-9 win over the Saints in their last game, the Bucs held running back Alvin Kamara to 33 yards on 13 receptions.

The Bucs have 10 takeaways, the same total they had in the first four games last season.

"It's just being aware of where the ball is," Bowles said. "Punch the ball out when you get a chance."

Lions:

Offense: Win the turnover battle. They forced three turnovers and converted them into 21 points in last week's 42-24 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Score more in the third quarter. The Lions have come out flat more often than not in the third quarter. They've scored only 7 points (not including rookie DB Brian Branch's pick-six) in five third quarters. Opponents have scored 21.

Defense: Sack the quarterback. The Lions had 12 sacks vs. the Falcons and Packers combined. They had two in the other three games combined.

The pass rush has to be more efficient consistently.

Lions-Bucs prediction:

The Lions are favored again, and they should be. They're not just hot. They're good.

My pick: Lions 27, Buccaneers 13.

Who ya got?

Related Content

news

O'HARA: What we learned from Week 5

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Detroit Lions' Week 5 victory over the Carolina Panthers.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 5 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 42-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers.
news

O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Lions playing with tenacity & stacking wins

This week's Monday Countdown looks at how the Detroit Lions continue to succeed despite injuries, and how head coach Dan Campbell regards them as a team made for the long haul.
news

O'HARA'S WEEK 5 PREVIEW: Lions not taking Panthers lightly, especially after last year's loss

Mike O'Hara previews the Lions' Week 5 matchup vs. the Panthers including another chance at a revenge game, two keys for Detroit and more.
news

O'HARA: What we learned from Week 4

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Detroit Lions' Week 4 victory over the Green Bay Packers. 
news

O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Where Lions stand in key areas 4 games into the season

With the Detroit Lions at the four-game mark of the 2023 season, this week's Monday Countdown looks at where they stand in key areas.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 4 observations 

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 34-20 victory over the Green Bay Packers.
news

O'HARA'S WEEK 4 PREVIEW: Lions preparing for first division matchup of the season

Mike O'Hara previews the Lions' Week 4 matchup vs. the Packers including how Detroit's defense can build off Sunday's performance, playoff implications for both teams and more.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 3 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 20-6 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. 
news

O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Campbell's view on the Lions' defensive performance

This week's Monday Countdown looks at how the Lions improved their defense, the importance of the win even in Week 3 and a battle of rookie running backs.
news

O'HARA'S WEEK 3 PREVIEW: Campbell relishes the challenge of getting his team to bounce back

Mike O'Hara previews the Lions' Week 3 matchup vs. the Falcons including preparing to bounce back, keys on offense & defense for Detroit and more.
Advertising