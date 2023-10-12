O'HARA'S WEEK 6 PREVIEW: Lions expecting Buccaneers' best coming off bye

Life has changed in the last couple of years for Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow and his teammates on the offensive line.

Their reputation and performance as one of the NFL's top offensive lines precedes them wherever they play.

It's another battle in the trenches for the Lions in Sunday's road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Ragnow can expect them to do their own concoction of stunts and fronts and other maneuvers to try to stop the Lions' running game and harass quarterback Jared Goff.

"We always kind of expect that for the offensive line for the last couple of years now," Ragnow said.

"We realize that people see us as a better group up front. They're going to bring their 'A' game."

It's been a fun time for Ragnow. It's the first time in his six-year career that the Lions began the season as playoff contenders. They've lived up to the advance billing, with a 4-1 record going into Sunday's game.

"I'm just taking it one day at a time," Ragnow said. "I don't want to get ahead of myself. What are we, five games in?"

But it's five fun weeks. Even running through the tunnel at Ford Field to start the game is exciting.