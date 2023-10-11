Week 6 opponent: What the Buccaneers are saying

Oct 11, 2023 at 03:02 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

What are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talking about ahead of Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Detroit Lions at Raymond James Stadium? Let's find out:

1. Bucs pass game coordinator/inside linebackers coach Larry Foote was asked this week what he's seen from Lions quarterback Jared Goff's progress over the years.

"He's a good, savvy quarterback. What's unique about him – I put him in the group with (Tom) Brady and (Peyton) Manning as far as the play action, they sell it. They do a good job selling it and as a linebacker that can be tricky because it looks the same."

Meet the Opponent: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

View photos of the starters for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Head Coach Todd Bowles Offensive Coordinator: Dave Canales Co-Defensive Coordinators: Kacy Rodgers and Larry Foote Special Team Coordinator: Keith Armstrong (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
1 / 27

Head Coach Todd Bowles

Offensive Coordinator: Dave Canales

Co-Defensive Coordinators: Kacy Rodgers and Larry Foote

Special Team Coordinator: Keith Armstrong

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Mike Evans Backed up by Trey Palmer and Rakim Jarrett (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
2 / 27

WR Mike Evans

Backed up by Trey Palmer and Rakim Jarrett

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Chris Godwin Backed up by Deven Thompkins (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
3 / 27

WR Chris Godwin

Backed up by Deven Thompkins

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
T Tristan Wirfs Backed up by Justin Skule (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
4 / 27

T Tristan Wirfs

Backed up by Justin Skule

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
G Matt Feiler Backed up by Aaron Stinnie (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
5 / 27

G Matt Feiler

Backed up by Aaron Stinnie

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Robert Hainsey (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
6 / 27

C Robert Hainsey

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
G Cody Mauch Backed up by Nick Leverett (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
7 / 27

G Cody Mauch

Backed up by Nick Leverett

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
T Luke Goedeke Backed up by Brandon Walton (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
8 / 27

T Luke Goedeke

Backed up by Brandon Walton

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TE Cade Otton Backed up by David Wells (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
9 / 27

TE Cade Otton

Backed up by David Wells

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TE Ko Kieft Backed up by Payne Durham (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
10 / 27

TE Ko Kieft

Backed up by Payne Durham

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Baker Mayfield Backed up by Kyle Trask (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
11 / 27

QB Baker Mayfield

Backed up by Kyle Trask

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Rachaad White Backed up by Sean Tucker and Ke'Shawn Vaughn (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
12 / 27

RB Rachaad White

Backed up by Sean Tucker and Ke'Shawn Vaughn

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL Calijah Kancey Backed up by Mike Greene (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
13 / 27

DL Calijah Kancey

Backed up by Mike Greene

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
NT Vita Vea Backed up by Greg Gaines (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
14 / 27

NT Vita Vea

Backed up by Greg Gaines

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL Logan Hall Backed up by William Gholston and Patrick O'Connor (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
15 / 27

DL Logan Hall

Backed up by William Gholston and Patrick O'Connor

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka Backed up by Yaya Diaby and Markees Watts (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
16 / 27

OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

Backed up by Yaya Diaby and Markees Watts

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ILB Devin White Backed up by K.J. Britt (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
17 / 27

ILB Devin White

Backed up by K.J. Britt

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ILB Lavonte David Backed up by SirVocea Dennis (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
18 / 27

ILB Lavonte David

Backed up by SirVocea Dennis

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB Shaquil Barrett Backed up by Anthony Nelson and Cam Gill (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
19 / 27

OLB Shaquil Barrett

Backed up by Anthony Nelson and Cam Gill

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Jamel Dean Backed up by Zyon McCollum and Dereck Pitts (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
20 / 27

CB Jamel Dean

Backed up by Zyon McCollum and Dereck Pitts

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Carlton Davis III Backed up by Dee Delaney and Josh Hayes (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
21 / 27

CB Carlton Davis III

Backed up by Dee Delaney and Josh Hayes

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Antoine Winfield Jr. Backed up by Kaevon Merriweather (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
22 / 27

S Antoine Winfield Jr.

Backed up by Kaevon Merriweather

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Ryan Neal Backed up by Christian Izien (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
23 / 27

S Ryan Neal

Backed up by Christian Izien

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
P/H Jake Camarda (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
24 / 27

P/H Jake Camarda

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Chase McLaughlin (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
25 / 27

K Chase McLaughlin

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LS Zach Triner (AP Photo/Alex Menendez)
26 / 27

LS Zach Triner

(AP Photo/Alex Menendez)

Alex Menendez/AP
PR/KR Deven Thompkins Backed up by Trey Palmer and Rachaad White (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
27 / 27

PR/KR Deven Thompkins

Backed up by Trey Palmer and Rachaad White

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

2. The Bucs are coming off an early Week 5 bye week. While players usually like to have the bye week closer to the midway point of the season, linebacker Devin White said it came at a perfect time for him and some other key Bucs players who have been dealing with injuries.

"We had a lot of guys go down but we was able to use that time (off) and get back healthy," he said.

All-Pro wide receiver Mike Evans got an extra week to rehab a hamstring injury that knocked him out of their Week 4 win over New Orleans. Starting cornerback Jamel Dean is also expected back from injury. Rookie defensive lineman Calijah Kancey could also return this week return from a calf injury that has limited his availability for the last two months.

3. Asked about Detroit's offense, White said a few things jump out to him on tape: How scrappy Detroit is, how good their offensive line is and how they stick to the run with their two 'bell cows' David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs.

He said those factors, coupled with how well Goff is playing and taking care of the football, doesn't get any better for an offense. The goal for the Tampa Bay defense this week is to try and make Detroit's offense make some mistakes, per White. He said this is a game where he needs to fly around and have 15 tackles.

Related Links

4. Tampa Bay outside linebacker Yaya Diaby said it's been really beneficial defensively to have the extra time with the bye week to prepare for Detroit's offense. He thinks this week will be a great test for the Bucs' No. 11 ranked defense. He said everything for Detroit's offense starts with their run game and that's where they have to put their foot forward and strike first as a defense. "I feel like we're going to put our best foot forward," he said.

5. One area in particular where the Bucs have been markedly better on defense through the first five games vs. last season is with their red-zone defense, which ranks No. 2 in the NFL allowing a touchdown just 27.3 percent of the time. Foote said that's been an emphasis from head coach Todd Bowles. White said that was No. 1 on the board in the offseason in terms of defensive goals.

6. Foote said Detroit's offense put the league 'on notice' last year with how high powered they can be both running and throwing the football. He said his guys really have to buy in this week if they hope to contain Detroit.

The last time Tampa Bay faced a top rushing team in the league was Week 3 vs. Philadelphia, where they gave up 200 rushing yards on 40 carries and lost 25-11 to the Eagles. Foote joked that he forgot about that game, but he said containing Detroit's rushing attack will be a big challenge for his defense this week.

7. Bowles said Goff is the engine that makes Detroit's offense go.

"He's been playing great ball," Bowles said of Goff. "Not turning the ball over, throwing touchdowns, commanding the offense. He was always very accurate. He's a competitor. He's playing great for them."

8. Bowles described Lions head coach Dan Campbell as a great leader, smart football mind and heck of a football coach. Bowles said he and Campbell are good friends.

9. Lions rookie tight end Sam LaPorta is off to a historic start, and Bowles said watching him on tape he certainly doesn't look or play like a rookie but rather a six-year pro.

10. Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield said Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson is one of those players who can ruin an offense's day if you let him. Mayfield raved about Hutchinson's effort on every play and said they have to be very good about knowing where Hutchinson is at all times.

Related Content

news

NOTEBOOK: St. Brown returns to practice & other injury updates

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including injury updates, preparing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more.
news

TWENTYMAN: 5 standout Lions through first 5 weeks

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five players who have really stood out through the first five weeks of the season.
news

KEY QUESTIONS: Is Campbell concerned about Lions' secondary depth after Moseley injury?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from head coach Dan Campbell's Monday press conference. 
news

Campbell confirms season-ending ACL injury for Moseley

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell confirmed Monday that cornerback Emmanuel Moseley tore his ACL in Sunday's game.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 5 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 42-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers.
news

NOTEBOOK: Players continue to step up for Lions' offense

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 42-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers. 
news

FOUR DOWNS: Lions play complementary football in win over Panthers

Four Downs following the Detroit Lions' 42-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers includes complementary football, Montgomery's workload, Decker's 100th game and trick plays.
news

RECAP: Lions vs. Panthers

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 42-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers.
news

INACTIVES: Lions vs. Panthers

Tim Twentyman reports on inactives for Sunday's Lions-Panthers matchup.
news

5 things to watch: Lions vs. Panthers

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Sunday's Lions-Panthers matchup.
news

NOTEBOOK: St. Brown doubtful for Lions-Panthers, Branch ruled out

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including injury updates, defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson's snap counts & more.
Advertising