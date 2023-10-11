Week 6 opponent: What the Buccaneers are saying

2. The Bucs are coming off an early Week 5 bye week. While players usually like to have the bye week closer to the midway point of the season, linebacker Devin White said it came at a perfect time for him and some other key Bucs players who have been dealing with injuries.

"We had a lot of guys go down but we was able to use that time (off) and get back healthy," he said.

All-Pro wide receiver Mike Evans got an extra week to rehab a hamstring injury that knocked him out of their Week 4 win over New Orleans. Starting cornerback Jamel Dean is also expected back from injury. Rookie defensive lineman Calijah Kancey could also return this week return from a calf injury that has limited his availability for the last two months.

3. Asked about Detroit's offense, White said a few things jump out to him on tape: How scrappy Detroit is, how good their offensive line is and how they stick to the run with their two 'bell cows' David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs.