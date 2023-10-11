Week 6 opponent: What the Buccaneers are saying

What are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talking about ahead of Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Detroit Lions at Raymond James Stadium? Let's find out:
1. Bucs pass game coordinator/inside linebackers coach Larry Foote was asked this week what he's seen from Lions quarterback Jared Goff's progress over the years.
"He's a good, savvy quarterback. What's unique about him – I put him in the group with (Tom) Brady and (Peyton) Manning as far as the play action, they sell it. They do a good job selling it and as a linebacker that can be tricky because it looks the same."
View photos of the starters for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
2. The Bucs are coming off an early Week 5 bye week. While players usually like to have the bye week closer to the midway point of the season, linebacker Devin White said it came at a perfect time for him and some other key Bucs players who have been dealing with injuries.
"We had a lot of guys go down but we was able to use that time (off) and get back healthy," he said.
All-Pro wide receiver Mike Evans got an extra week to rehab a hamstring injury that knocked him out of their Week 4 win over New Orleans. Starting cornerback Jamel Dean is also expected back from injury. Rookie defensive lineman Calijah Kancey could also return this week return from a calf injury that has limited his availability for the last two months.
3. Asked about Detroit's offense, White said a few things jump out to him on tape: How scrappy Detroit is, how good their offensive line is and how they stick to the run with their two 'bell cows' David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs.
He said those factors, coupled with how well Goff is playing and taking care of the football, doesn't get any better for an offense. The goal for the Tampa Bay defense this week is to try and make Detroit's offense make some mistakes, per White. He said this is a game where he needs to fly around and have 15 tackles.
4. Tampa Bay outside linebacker Yaya Diaby said it's been really beneficial defensively to have the extra time with the bye week to prepare for Detroit's offense. He thinks this week will be a great test for the Bucs' No. 11 ranked defense. He said everything for Detroit's offense starts with their run game and that's where they have to put their foot forward and strike first as a defense. "I feel like we're going to put our best foot forward," he said.
5. One area in particular where the Bucs have been markedly better on defense through the first five games vs. last season is with their red-zone defense, which ranks No. 2 in the NFL allowing a touchdown just 27.3 percent of the time. Foote said that's been an emphasis from head coach Todd Bowles. White said that was No. 1 on the board in the offseason in terms of defensive goals.
6. Foote said Detroit's offense put the league 'on notice' last year with how high powered they can be both running and throwing the football. He said his guys really have to buy in this week if they hope to contain Detroit.
The last time Tampa Bay faced a top rushing team in the league was Week 3 vs. Philadelphia, where they gave up 200 rushing yards on 40 carries and lost 25-11 to the Eagles. Foote joked that he forgot about that game, but he said containing Detroit's rushing attack will be a big challenge for his defense this week.
7. Bowles said Goff is the engine that makes Detroit's offense go.
"He's been playing great ball," Bowles said of Goff. "Not turning the ball over, throwing touchdowns, commanding the offense. He was always very accurate. He's a competitor. He's playing great for them."
8. Bowles described Lions head coach Dan Campbell as a great leader, smart football mind and heck of a football coach. Bowles said he and Campbell are good friends.
9. Lions rookie tight end Sam LaPorta is off to a historic start, and Bowles said watching him on tape he certainly doesn't look or play like a rookie but rather a six-year pro.
10. Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield said Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson is one of those players who can ruin an offense's day if you let him. Mayfield raved about Hutchinson's effort on every play and said they have to be very good about knowing where Hutchinson is at all times.