NOTEBOOK: St. Brown returns to practice & other injury updates

BALL SECURITY

One thing Detroit has to guard against in this week's matchup with Tampa Bay is the Bucs' ability to generate takeaways. The Bucs are tied for the NFL lead with a plus-seven differential with 10 takeaways in just four games played. The Bucs have six interceptions and four forced fumbles. Since 2019, Tampa Bay ranks fifth in takeaways (112) and second in points off turnovers (410).

"Look, (Bucs LB) Lavonte David for over a decade now ... he's got to be up there for takeaways," Campbell said. "I mean punch outs, strips he's as good as you're going to find. You're going to be hard-pressed to find someone better. He's a takeaway machine.

"(Bucs S Antoine) Winfield (Jr.) is a takeaways machine. And when you have guys that do it they all start doing it. They have long, athletic corners outside. This is a good defense."

The Lions have six giveaways this season on three interceptions and three fumbles.

Running backs coach Scottie Montgomery said Wednesday David Montgomery has really put an emphasis on ball security since losing a fumble Week 2. Montgomery said the ball security in the backfield has been the biggest emphasis.