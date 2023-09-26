O'HARA'S WEEK 4 PREVIEW: Lions preparing for first division matchup of the season

Next up, short week: The Lions are in a different realm from recent seasons, when their goal was to play meaningful games in December.

The Lions are firmly in the playoff race, and every game matters – from the opening-game win over the Kansas City Chiefs to the final game against the Vikings.

Thursday night's road game against the Green Bay Packers could have ultimate playoff consequences. Both teams are 2-1 and tied for first in the North.

The Packers used to own the Lions, no matter who who played quarterback. That is no longer the case, and not just because Aaron Rodgers is gone from Green Bay.