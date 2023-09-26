O'HARA'S WEEK 4 PREVIEW: Lions preparing for first division matchup of the season

Sep 26, 2023 at 07:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/DET/photos/thumbnails/ohara-article.jpg
Mike OHara

Columnist

Defensive lineman Alim McNeill feels good about how the Detroit Lions executed a plan they had put in place that resulted in a dominant performance in a win over the Atlanta Falcons.

What McNeill likes even better is the prospect of more performances like the one that produced seven sacks.

Sunday's game was a bounce-back to recover from the overtime loss to Seattle the previous week.

The players made a concerted effort to avoid repeating the breakdowns that had cost them in the loss to Seattle.

"Just our preparation, and us players being able to communicate on the field as far as rushes and different stuff," McNeill said. "We were playing complementary football, playing together more. It was a lot different this week.

"The little things are what win or lose games."

McNeill had a big game against the Falcons. He had one of the seven sacks on Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder, and he also had a tackle for loss, two quarterback hits and three tackles.

As an interior lineman, he had a key role in limiting the Falcons to 44 yards rushing on 20 attempts.

In his third season with the Lions, McNeill has become one of the team's young leaders. He liked how the Lions were dominating their opponent.

"It feels good because it's things you worked on throughout the week," he said. "It's coming to life. You're starting to get the sacks you prepared for.

"It feels good."

Related Links

Next up, short week: The Lions are in a different realm from recent seasons, when their goal was to play meaningful games in December.

The Lions are firmly in the playoff race, and every game matters – from the opening-game win over the Kansas City Chiefs to the final game against the Vikings.

Thursday night's road game against the Green Bay Packers could have ultimate playoff consequences. Both teams are 2-1 and tied for first in the North.

The Packers used to own the Lions, no matter who who played quarterback. That is no longer the case, and not just because Aaron Rodgers is gone from Green Bay.

The Lions have won the last three games against the Packers that includes a memorable 20-16 win over the Packers in the final game of the 2022 season at Lambeau.

Meet the Opponent: Green Bay Packers

View photos of the starters for the Green Bay Packers.

Head Coach Matt LaFleur Offensive Coordinator: Adam Stenavich Defensive Coordinator: Joe Barry Special Teams Coordinator: Rich Bisaccia (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
1 / 27

Head Coach Matt LaFleur

Offensive Coordinator: Adam Stenavich

Defensive Coordinator: Joe Barry

Special Teams Coordinator: Rich Bisaccia

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Christian Watson Backed up by Malik Heath (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
2 / 27

WR Christian Watson

Backed up by Malik Heath

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Romeo Doubs Backed up by Dontayvion Wicks (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
3 / 27

WR Romeo Doubs

Backed up by Dontayvion Wicks

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
T David Bakhtiari Backed up by Rasheed Walker (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski, File)
4 / 27

T David Bakhtiari

Backed up by Rasheed Walker

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski, File)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
G Elgton Jenkins Backed up by Sean Rhyan (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
5 / 27

G Elgton Jenkins

Backed up by Sean Rhyan

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Josh Myers Backed up by Jon Runyan (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
6 / 27

C Josh Myers

Backed up by Jon Runyan

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
G Jon Runyan Backed up by Royce Newman (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
7 / 27

G Jon Runyan

Backed up by Royce Newman

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OL Zach Tom Backed up by Yosh Nijman and Caleb Jones (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
8 / 27

OL Zach Tom

Backed up by Yosh Nijman and Caleb Jones

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Luke Musgrave Backed up by Josiah Deguara, Tucker Kraft, and Ben Sims (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
9 / 27

TE Luke Musgrave

Backed up by Josiah Deguara, Tucker Kraft, and Ben Sims

(AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Mike Roemer/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Jayden Reed Backed up by Samori Toure (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
10 / 27

WR Jayden Reed

Backed up by Samori Toure

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Jordan Love Backed up by Sean Clifford (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
11 / 27

QB Jordan Love

Backed up by Sean Clifford

(AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Mike Roemer/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Aaron Jones Backed up by AJ Dillon and Emanuel Wilson (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
12 / 27

RB Aaron Jones

Backed up by AJ Dillon and Emanuel Wilson

(AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Erin Hooley/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL Kenny Clark Backed up by Colby Wooden (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
13 / 27

DL Kenny Clark

Backed up by Colby Wooden

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL T.J. Slaton Backed up by Karl Brooks (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
14 / 27

DL T.J. Slaton

Backed up by Karl Brooks

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL Devonte Wyatt Backed up by Karl Brooks (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
15 / 27

DL Devonte Wyatt

Backed up by Karl Brooks

(AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Erin Hooley/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LB Preston Smith Backed up by Lukas Van Ness and Justin Hollins (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
16 / 27

LB Preston Smith

Backed up by Lukas Van Ness and Justin Hollins

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB De'Vondre Campbell Backed up by Isaiah McDuffie (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
17 / 27

LB De'Vondre Campbell

Backed up by Isaiah McDuffie

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Quay Walker Backed up by Eric Wilson (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
18 / 27

LB Quay Walker

Backed up by Eric Wilson

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Rashan Gary Backed up by Kingsley Enagbare and Brenton Cox Jr. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
19 / 27

LB Rashan Gary

Backed up by Kingsley Enagbare and Brenton Cox Jr.

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Jaire Alexander Backed up by Keisean Nixon (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
20 / 27

CB Jaire Alexander

Backed up by Keisean Nixon

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Rasul Douglas Backed up by Carrington Valentine (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
21 / 27

CB Rasul Douglas

Backed up by Carrington Valentine

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
S Darnell Savage Backed up by Jonathan Owens and Dallin Leavitt (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
22 / 27

S Darnell Savage

Backed up by Jonathan Owens and Dallin Leavitt

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Rudy Ford Backed up by Anthony Johnson Jr. and Zayne Anderson (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
23 / 27

S Rudy Ford

Backed up by Anthony Johnson Jr. and Zayne Anderson

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Anders Carlson (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
24 / 27

K Anders Carlson

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P/H Daniel Whelan (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
25 / 27

P/H Daniel Whelan

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR/KR Keisean Nixon Backed up by Jayden Reed (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
26 / 27

PR/KR Keisean Nixon

Backed up by Jayden Reed

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS Matt Orzech (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
27 / 27

LS Matt Orzech

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The loss dropped the Packers to 8-9 and out of the playoffs. The Lions were a game ahead of the Packers in the North at 9-8.

The Packers have wins over the Bears and Saints, and a loss to the Falcons – a team the Lions dominated.

Jordan Love has performed well as Rodgers' replacement, with seven TD passes and one interception. Jared Goff has been steady for the Lions, as usual.

A sure sign of the shift in power in this matchup: The Lions are favored by 1.5 points.

My pick: Lions 23, Packers 13. The Lions continue to overcome injuries to do it.

Related Content

news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 3 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 20-6 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. 
news

O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Campbell's view on the Lions' defensive performance

This week's Monday Countdown looks at how the Lions improved their defense, the importance of the win even in Week 3 and a battle of rookie running backs.
news

O'HARA'S WEEK 3 PREVIEW: Campbell relishes the challenge of getting his team to bounce back

Mike O'Hara previews the Lions' Week 3 matchup vs. the Falcons including preparing to bounce back, keys on offense & defense for Detroit and more.
news

O'HARA: What we learned from Week 2

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Detroit Lions' Week 2 overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks. 
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 2 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 37-31 overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
news

O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: What went wrong for Lions in OT loss to Seahawks

This week's Monday Countdown looks at the plays that hurt the Detroit Lions, takeaways on offense, defense and special teams, and more.
news

O'HARA'S WEEK 2 PREVIEW: Lions looking to best Seahawks this time around

Mike O'Hara previews the Lions' Week 2 matchup vs. the Seahawks including an early-season revenge game, three keys for Detroit and more.
news

O'HARA: What we learned from Week 1

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Detroit Lions' Week 1 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. 
news

O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: How Lions' rookies performed in Week 1 win over Chiefs

This week's Monday Countdown looks at how the Lions' top four draft picks performed, how HC Dan Campbell views QB Jared Goff's streak of passes without an INT and more.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 1 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 21-20 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

O'HARA'S WEEK 1 PREVIEW: To keep up excitement, Lions know they must deliver

Mike O'Hara previews the Lions' Week 1 matchup vs. the Chiefs including embracing expectations, three things to consider for each team and more.
Advertising