Lions at Packers practice report: Sept. 25

Sep 25, 2023 at 03:54 PM

Detroit Lions

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Monday* Tuesday Wednesday Game Status
Matt Nelson T ankle NP
Frank Ragnow C toe/resting player NP
Halapoulivaati Vaitai G knee NP
Jason Cabinda FB knee LP
Taylor Decker T ankle LP
Jonah Jackson G thigh LP
Kerby Joseph S hip LP
David Montgomery RB thigh LP
Emmanuel Moseley CB knee/hamstring LP

*The Lions' walkthrough was not complete as of 4 p.m. ET on Monday. Practice participation designations for that day are estimations.

