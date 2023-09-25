KEY QUESTIONS: What are the Lions' injury updates on a short week?

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media Monday afternoon one day after his team's impressive 20-6 win over the Atlanta Falcons at home Sunday.
It's a short week for Detroit as they hit the road to play Green Bay at Lambeau Field Thursday night, so Campbell, his coaching staff and the players have quickly moved on. Here are all the key questions from Campbell's Monday presser:
What does the injury report look like heading into a short week?
Detroit conducted a walkthrough on Monday and had to file a practice report with the league with a Thursday game on the slate this week.
Campbell said swing tackle Matt Nelson, who was listed as a non-participant in practice Monday, will need surgery on his injured ankle suffered Sunday and he's likely headed to IR. The only other player not taking part in the walkthrough due to injury was guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (knee). Center Frank Ragnow had a veteran day off.
Left tackle Taylor Decker, safety Kerby Joseph, running back David Montgomery and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley were all limited participants in Monday's walkthrough. That's good progress considering all four sat out Sunday's game.
Because the Lions won't practice in a conventional way this week with the main focus being on player recovery, Campbell said it might be hard for a player like Moseley to be up for Thursday's game having no real practices under his belt.
"Certainly, we want him to feel really good about playing," Campbell said of Moseley. "Not only certainly being healthy but him having confidence about that. That's a little tough to do in a short week like this.
"So, there will be some guys it'll be hard to get them to the game probably and there will be some other guys that will have a chance here that have played and just been on the injury report for the last week or two or three."
How quickly did Campbell and the coaches turn their focus to Green Bay?
Campbell said there were a couple things that showed up on the tape from Sunday that needed to be cleaned up, and they hit on those things quickly with the players Monday, but he advised his staff to move on quickly to Green Bay with Thursday fast approaching.
"I told the staff let's not spend time on Atlanta," he said. "We got too much to do with game planning and everything. We turned it really quick."
What has shown up on tape as being the biggest difference with a Packers team now led by Jordan Love vs. Aaron Rodgers at quarterback?
"I just feel like there's a lot more maybe system, if you will, than alternatives, audibles and checks at the line," Campbell said. "They have plenty of that, believe me, they are going to get into the right play, but I think there's a little bit more it's this or that and here we go here's the look."
That certainly makes a lot of sense considering Love, 24, has four career starts under his belt compared to a player like Rodgers, 39, with 224 starts, but Love has been in this system for three years.
Campbell said everything starts with the run for the Packers' offense and that will be a huge key for Detroit's defense that ranks sixth in the NFL against the run through three weeks (72.0 ypg).
Campbell said one big thing that jumps out about the tape on Love is his ability to hit the 'shot throws' down the field.
"He's pretty accurate down the field," Campbell said of Love. "He's a good enough athlete in space to make things happen with his feet. I just think he's running the ship pretty good over there right now."
What has been the biggest catalyst behind rookie tight end Sam LaPorta's fast start?
LaPorta has totaled 18 receptions for 186 yards (10.3 avg.) and one touchdown through his first three NFL games. He's the first tight end in NFL history to log five-or-more receptions in each of his first three career games, and currently has the most receptions by a tight end through three games and ranks second in yards.
"He's built a rapport with (Jared) Goff," Campbell said. "Goff has a lot of trust in him, and I think that's what it says probably more than anything. That's not always the easiest thing to build a rapport as a rookie with your quarterback and that's what you're starting to see. That's why those targets are coming and that's why he's getting the ball a little bit here. Because Goff has a lot of trust in him."
What can wide receiver Jameson Williams do now that he's back in Allen Park?
Williams is suspended the first six games of the season due to a gambling violation but is allowed back in Allen Park this week after having to be away from the team completely the first three weeks of the suspension.
Campbell said Williams can be in meetings and that's about it right now. He took part in Monday's team meeting in Allen Park. Williams can't yet practice with the team. Campbell said team president Rod Wood is still working with the league to determine just how much or if any field work Williams can do away from practice or with other teammates. Campbell said the hamstring injury Williams suffered in training camp is doing 'good.'