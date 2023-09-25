KEY QUESTIONS: What are the Lions' injury updates on a short week?

How quickly did Campbell and the coaches turn their focus to Green Bay?

Campbell said there were a couple things that showed up on the tape from Sunday that needed to be cleaned up, and they hit on those things quickly with the players Monday, but he advised his staff to move on quickly to Green Bay with Thursday fast approaching.

"I told the staff let's not spend time on Atlanta," he said. "We got too much to do with game planning and everything. We turned it really quick."

What has shown up on tape as being the biggest difference with a Packers team now led by Jordan Love vs. Aaron Rodgers at quarterback?

"I just feel like there's a lot more maybe system, if you will, than alternatives, audibles and checks at the line," Campbell said. "They have plenty of that, believe me, they are going to get into the right play, but I think there's a little bit more it's this or that and here we go here's the look."

That certainly makes a lot of sense considering Love, 24, has four career starts under his belt compared to a player like Rodgers, 39, with 224 starts, but Love has been in this system for three years.

Campbell said everything starts with the run for the Packers' offense and that will be a huge key for Detroit's defense that ranks sixth in the NFL against the run through three weeks (72.0 ypg).

Campbell said one big thing that jumps out about the tape on Love is his ability to hit the 'shot throws' down the field.