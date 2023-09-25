TIM AND MIKE: Week 3 observations

Party at the QB: The Lions had six different players record at least 1.0 sack Sunday, marking the most players with a sack in a game in team history since 1991. It was also the first time the Lions have combined for 7.0 sacks and 11 TFLs in a game since 2010. Second-year defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson recorded a 28 percent pass-rush win rate, per Pro Football Focus, finishing with 2.0 sacks, one quarterback hit, one tackle for loss and two passes defended. He also forced a fumble and recovered it to seal the win. – Tim Twentyman
On the line: Rookie Colby Sorsdal played on the Lions' offensive line for the first time. He played 36 snaps because of injuries that continued to hit the unit during the game. Sorsdal's only previous action in the first two games was eight snaps on special teams. He played four snaps on special teams Sunday. – Mike O'Hara
Offensive production: Detroit has scored 20-or-more points in 12 straight games dating back to last year. They can tie the team record of 13 straight games set in 1995 by scoring at least 20 points Thursday night in Green Bay. – Tim Twentyman
Breaking away: Rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs gained almost half of his 80 yards rushing on two consecutive caries in the fourth quarter. Gibbs gained 12 yards on a run up the middle and 21 on a run around left end – Mike O'Hara
Safety depth: It was a really nice job Sunday by Tracy Walker and Ifeatu Melifonwu stepping into the starting lineup in place of C.J. Gardner-Johnson (IR) and Kerby Joseph (hip). The two combined for nine tackles, a tackle for loss and two passes defended. Melifonwu had a big pass breakup late in the third quarter to force a punt. The 183 yards allowed by the Lions' defense Sunday were the fewest since allowing 175 in a game vs. Green Bay in 2018. – Tim Twentyman
Scoring: Quarterback Jared Goff's three-yard run around left end for the clinching TD was his first rushing TD as a Lion and 10th of his career. He scored his career high of four for the Rams in 2020. – Mike O'Hara
DROY: It's early in the season, but defensive back Brian Branch looks like an early candidate for Defensive Rookie of the Year with his play through three games. He had 11 tackles, three tackles for loss and two passes defended in Sunday's win. He has 18 tackles, three tackles for loss, three passes defended and an interception he brought back for a 50-yard touchdown through three games. – Tim Twentyman
Mr. Reliable: Since he arrived in Allen Park after the Lions made him their first selection in the second round of this year's NFL Draft, tight end Sam LaPorta has shown a level of consistency we don't often see from rookies at the position. He caught eight passes for 84 yards including his first career touchdown against the Falcons and is the first tight end in NFL history to produce five-plus receptions in the first three games of his career. – Tim Twentyman