TIM AND MIKE: Week 3 observations

Scoring: Quarterback Jared Goff's three-yard run around left end for the clinching TD was his first rushing TD as a Lion and 10th of his career. He scored his career high of four for the Rams in 2020. – Mike O'Hara

DROY: It's early in the season, but defensive back Brian Branch looks like an early candidate for Defensive Rookie of the Year with his play through three games. He had 11 tackles, three tackles for loss and two passes defended in Sunday's win. He has 18 tackles, three tackles for loss, three passes defended and an interception he brought back for a 50-yard touchdown through three games. – Tim Twentyman