O'HARA'S WEEK 3 PREVIEW: Campbell relishes the challenge of getting his team to bounce back

The Lions played tough, hard-nose football in starting the season with a win over the Chiefs Week 1. Some of that edge was missing in the loss to Seattle.

"Let's get back to what we're about – our identity," Campbell said. "Let's get back to all those things that we preach on offense and defense."

Campbell clearly relishes the challenge of getting his team to bounce back.

"I hate losing, but I love this," he said. "This is what we're all about. We're back to reality.

"We're back in the mud. It's doom and gloom outside of this building. It takes all of us to win. It's going to take all three phases (offense, defense, special teams).