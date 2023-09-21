O'HARA'S WEEK 3 PREVIEW: Campbell relishes the challenge of getting his team to bounce back

Sep 21, 2023 at 07:00 AM
Mike OHara

Columnist

For Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, bouncing back from an overtime loss to Seattle that hurt all the more because of the rash of injuries sustained by his team starts in a familiar place.

"I told the guys this morning ... it's about us," Campbell said at his press conference.

The Lions are facing a tough opponent in the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field Sunday. The Falcons are 2-0, with wins over Carolina and Green Bay.

The Lions are 1-1, with a win over the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs and last week's overtime loss to Seattle.

Campbell is looking for his team to revert to the character it showed last season in going 8-2 after a 1-6 start.

The Lions played tough, hard-nose football in starting the season with a win over the Chiefs Week 1. Some of that edge was missing in the loss to Seattle.

"Let's get back to what we're about – our identity," Campbell said. "Let's get back to all those things that we preach on offense and defense."

Campbell clearly relishes the challenge of getting his team to bounce back.

"I hate losing, but I love this," he said. "This is what we're all about. We're back to reality.

"We're back in the mud. It's doom and gloom outside of this building. It takes all of us to win. It's going to take all three phases (offense, defense, special teams).

"This is challenge accepted."

Falcons:

Star: Rookie Bijan Robinson has already shown he can be one of the NFL's top running backs. He had 172 yards from scrimmage in Sunday's win over the Packers—124 rushing and 48 receiving.

QB find: The Falcons reached down to the third round to draft Desmond Ridder of Cincinnati. Ridder has won his last four starts—the last two games last season, and the first two this season.

"He's a winner," head coach Arthur Smith said in a press conference earlier this week. "Guys believe in him. You can see it."

Ridder has a 68-percent completion rate, two TDs and one interception.

Depth: Atlanta has depth at running back behind Robinson. Tyler Allgeier showed it as a rookie fifth-round draft pick in 2022. He rushed for 1,035 yards and three TDs.

In two games this year he's rushed for 123 yards and two TDs.

Meet the Opponent: Atlanta Falcons

View photos of the starters for the Atlanta Falcons.

Head Coach Arthur Smith Offensive Coordinator: Dave Ragone Defensive Coordinator: Ryan Nielsen Special Teams Coordinator: Marquice Williams (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
1 / 30

Head Coach Arthur Smith

Offensive Coordinator: Dave Ragone

Defensive Coordinator: Ryan Nielsen

Special Teams Coordinator: Marquice Williams

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Drake London Backed up by Scotty Miller and Josh Ali (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
2 / 30

WR Drake London

Backed up by Scotty Miller and Josh Ali

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TE Kyle Pitts Backed up by MyCole Pruitt and John FitzPatrick (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
3 / 30

TE Kyle Pitts

Backed up by MyCole Pruitt and John FitzPatrick

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
T Jake Matthews Backed up by Isaiah Prince (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
4 / 30

T Jake Matthews

Backed up by Isaiah Prince

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OL Matthew Bergeron Backed up by Jovaughn Gwyn (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
5 / 30

OL Matthew Bergeron

Backed up by Jovaughn Gwyn

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Drew Dalman Backed up by Ryan Neuzil (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
6 / 30

C Drew Dalman

Backed up by Ryan Neuzil

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
G Chris Lindstrom Backed up by Kyle Hinton (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
7 / 30

G Chris Lindstrom

Backed up by Kyle Hinton

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
T Kaleb McGary (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
8 / 30

T Kaleb McGary

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Jonnu Smith Backed up by Keith Smith (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
9 / 30

TE Jonnu Smith

Backed up by Keith Smith

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Mack Hollins Backed up by KhaDarel Hodge (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
10 / 30

WR Mack Hollins

Backed up by KhaDarel Hodge

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Bijan Robinson Backed up by Tyler Allgeier (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
11 / 30

RB Bijan Robinson

Backed up by Tyler Allgeier

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
J Cordarrelle Patterson (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
12 / 30

J Cordarrelle Patterson

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Desmond Ridder Backed up by Taylor Heinicke and Logan Woodside (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
13 / 30

QB Desmond Ridder

Backed up by Taylor Heinicke and Logan Woodside

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB Arnold Ebiketie Backed up by DeAngelo Malone (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
14 / 30

OLB Arnold Ebiketie

Backed up by DeAngelo Malone

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL Grady Jarrett Backed up by Albert Huggins (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
15 / 30

DL Grady Jarrett

Backed up by Albert Huggins

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL David Onyemata Backed up by Ta'Quon Graham (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
16 / 30

DL David Onyemata

Backed up by Ta'Quon Graham

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL Calais Campbell Backed up by Zach Harrison and Joe Gaziano (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
17 / 30

DL Calais Campbell

Backed up by Zach Harrison and Joe Gaziano

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB Bud Dupree Backed up by Lorenzo Carter (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
18 / 30

OLB Bud Dupree

Backed up by Lorenzo Carter

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ILB Troy Andersen Backed up by Tae Davis (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
19 / 30

ILB Troy Andersen

Backed up by Tae Davis

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ILB Kaden Elliss Backed up by Nate Landman (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
20 / 30

ILB Kaden Elliss

Backed up by Nate Landman

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB A.J. Terrell Backed up by Mike Hughes (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
21 / 30

CB A.J. Terrell

Backed up by Mike Hughes

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Dee Alford Backed up by Clark Phillips III (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
22 / 30

CB Dee Alford

Backed up by Clark Phillips III

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Richie Grant Backed up by DeMarcco Hellams (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
23 / 30

S Richie Grant

Backed up by DeMarcco Hellams

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Jessie Bates III Backed up by Jaylinn Hawkins (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
24 / 30

S Jessie Bates III

Backed up by Jaylinn Hawkins

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB Jeff Okudah Backed up by Tre Flowers (AP Photo/Alex Slitz)
25 / 30

CB Jeff Okudah

Backed up by Tre Flowers

(AP Photo/Alex Slitz)

Alex Slitz/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
K Younghoe Koo (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
26 / 30

K Younghoe Koo

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P/H Bradley Pinion (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
27 / 30

P/H Bradley Pinion

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS Liam McCullough (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
28 / 30

LS Liam McCullough

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR Dee Alford Backed up by Mike Hughes (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
29 / 30

PR Dee Alford

Backed up by Mike Hughes

(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Marta Lavandier/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
KR Cordarrelle Patterson Backed up by Mike Hughes (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
30 / 30

KR Cordarrelle Patterson

Backed up by Mike Hughes

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Lions:

Trust: Quarterback Jared Goff says he trusts wide receiver Josh Reynolds, and the stats show why. Reynolds has nine catches on 13 targets, for an average of 16.2 yards per catch. All nine of Reynolds' receptions have been for first downs, and two were for touchdowns.

Scoring: The Lions have picked up on offense where they left off last season. They averaged 380 yards per game in 2022, fourth most in the league. They rank third after two games, averaging 393 yards.

Run stoppers: The Lions have done a decent job against the run in the first two games. They rank ninth in the league, allowing an average of 91.5 yards per game.

Key, offense - Turnovers: They have to take better care of the football, which has not been a problem in the past.

They lost two fumbles in the first two games, and both erased scoring opportunities. They had an interception returned for a touchdown in the loss to Seattle.

Key, defense - Control the quarterback: Keep Ridder contained inside the pass rush lanes so the pass rushers can get to him.

Lions-Falcons pick:

Week 3 is too early for the Lions to face a "must-win" game, but it's not too early to be concerned about slipping into one of those losing streaks that have haunted them in the past.

They have some injuries to overcome, but this is a game the Lions should win.

The Lions are favored by 3.5.

My pick: Lions 34, Falcons 23.

