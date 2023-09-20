NOTEBOOK: Lions hoping Gardner-Johnson can return in 2023

RUN DEFENSE CHALLENGED

The Lions have done a pretty good job through the first two weeks of the season defending the run. They rank ninth, allowing on average 86.0 yards per game.

Those numbers will certainly be tested this week.

Atlanta comes into Sunday's contest averaging 170.5 yards per game on the ground, fourth best in the league, and they rank second in the NFL with 11 runs of 10-or-more yards. Only Cleveland (13) has more.

Rookie Bijan Robinson rushed for a career-high 124 yards in the Falcons' win over Green Bay last week and also caught four passes for 48 yards.

Second-year back Tyler Allgeier rushed for 1,000 yards as a rookie and is a physical, tough, power runner.

"This No. 7 (Robinson) is an elusive back," Campbell said Wednesday. "Looks like a power back but he's really got excellent feet. You give him a lane and give him space and that's where he's really dangerous.

"Then they bring in Allgeier and that guy is power. That guy is about bringing it through your face. So, it's a one-two punch, totally two different styles and we have to be ready to adapt quickly."