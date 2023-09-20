Week 3 opponent: What the Falcons are saying 

What are the Atlanta Falcons talking about ahead of Sunday's Week 3 matchup against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field? Let's find out:

1. The 2-0 Falcons have outscored opponents 27-0 over the first two weeks of the season in the fourth quarter.

"It speaks to the conditioning and the way our guys want to operate and the way we want to finish games and adjust and be that team in the fourth quarter," Falcons head coach Arthur Smith told the Atlanta media this week via atlantafalcons.com.

2. Smith talked about being able to handle the environment on the road at Ford Field this week. He took note of the atmosphere and noise level at Ford Field against the Seahawks last week and said his team being able to handle it is important.

Meet the Opponent: Atlanta Falcons

View photos of the starters for the Atlanta Falcons.

Head Coach Arthur Smith Offensive Coordinator: Dave Ragone Defensive Coordinator: Ryan Nielsen Special Teams Coordinator: Marquice Williams (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
1 / 30

Head Coach Arthur Smith

Offensive Coordinator: Dave Ragone

Defensive Coordinator: Ryan Nielsen

Special Teams Coordinator: Marquice Williams

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Drake London Backed up by Scotty Miller and Josh Ali (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
2 / 30

WR Drake London

Backed up by Scotty Miller and Josh Ali

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TE Kyle Pitts Backed up by MyCole Pruitt and John FitzPatrick (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
3 / 30

TE Kyle Pitts

Backed up by MyCole Pruitt and John FitzPatrick

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
T Jake Matthews Backed up by Isaiah Prince (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
4 / 30

T Jake Matthews

Backed up by Isaiah Prince

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OL Matthew Bergeron Backed up by Jovaughn Gwyn (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
5 / 30

OL Matthew Bergeron

Backed up by Jovaughn Gwyn

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Drew Dalman Backed up by Ryan Neuzil (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
6 / 30

C Drew Dalman

Backed up by Ryan Neuzil

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
G Chris Lindstrom Backed up by Kyle Hinton (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
7 / 30

G Chris Lindstrom

Backed up by Kyle Hinton

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
T Kaleb McGary (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
8 / 30

T Kaleb McGary

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Jonnu Smith Backed up by Keith Smith (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
9 / 30

TE Jonnu Smith

Backed up by Keith Smith

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Mack Hollins Backed up by KhaDarel Hodge (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
10 / 30

WR Mack Hollins

Backed up by KhaDarel Hodge

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Bijan Robinson Backed up by Tyler Allgeier (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
11 / 30

RB Bijan Robinson

Backed up by Tyler Allgeier

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
J Cordarrelle Patterson (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
12 / 30

J Cordarrelle Patterson

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Desmond Ridder Backed up by Taylor Heinicke and Logan Woodside (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
13 / 30

QB Desmond Ridder

Backed up by Taylor Heinicke and Logan Woodside

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB Arnold Ebiketie Backed up by DeAngelo Malone (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
14 / 30

OLB Arnold Ebiketie

Backed up by DeAngelo Malone

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL Grady Jarrett Backed up by Albert Huggins (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
15 / 30

DL Grady Jarrett

Backed up by Albert Huggins

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL David Onyemata Backed up by Ta'Quon Graham (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
16 / 30

DL David Onyemata

Backed up by Ta'Quon Graham

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL Calais Campbell Backed up by Zach Harrison and Joe Gaziano (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
17 / 30

DL Calais Campbell

Backed up by Zach Harrison and Joe Gaziano

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB Bud Dupree Backed up by Lorenzo Carter (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
18 / 30

OLB Bud Dupree

Backed up by Lorenzo Carter

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ILB Troy Andersen Backed up by Tae Davis (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
19 / 30

ILB Troy Andersen

Backed up by Tae Davis

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ILB Kaden Elliss Backed up by Nate Landman (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
20 / 30

ILB Kaden Elliss

Backed up by Nate Landman

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB A.J. Terrell Backed up by Mike Hughes (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
21 / 30

CB A.J. Terrell

Backed up by Mike Hughes

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Dee Alford Backed up by Clark Phillips III (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
22 / 30

CB Dee Alford

Backed up by Clark Phillips III

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Richie Grant Backed up by DeMarcco Hellams (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
23 / 30

S Richie Grant

Backed up by DeMarcco Hellams

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Jessie Bates III Backed up by Jaylinn Hawkins (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
24 / 30

S Jessie Bates III

Backed up by Jaylinn Hawkins

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB Jeff Okudah Backed up by Tre Flowers (AP Photo/Alex Slitz)
25 / 30

CB Jeff Okudah

Backed up by Tre Flowers

(AP Photo/Alex Slitz)

Alex Slitz/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
K Younghoe Koo (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
26 / 30

K Younghoe Koo

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P/H Bradley Pinion (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
27 / 30

P/H Bradley Pinion

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS Liam McCullough (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
28 / 30

LS Liam McCullough

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR Dee Alford Backed up by Mike Hughes (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
29 / 30

PR Dee Alford

Backed up by Mike Hughes

(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Marta Lavandier/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
KR Cordarrelle Patterson Backed up by Mike Hughes (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
30 / 30

KR Cordarrelle Patterson

Backed up by Mike Hughes

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
3. Smith on Lions quarterback Jared Goff:

"He's a good player. A guy I think is very underrated. I mean he was the No. 1 pick. Clearly has an elite skillset. The guy has won a lot of games in this league as a starter. Took a team to a Super Bowl. Won a lot of football games.

"So, he's a good player. I'm not sure why he doesn't get the credit he deserves. It'll be a challenge (for our defense). They have a good football team. They have a good (offensive) line. Tough receivers. We're looking forward to it. It'll be a good challenge."

4. Former Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah will return to Ford Field for the first time since being traded from Detroit to Atlanta in the offseason. Okudah is familiar with some of Detroit's weapons at wide receiver, and Smith said coaches always try to glean as much as they can from a player's knowledge of an opponent but oftentimes it doesn't matter much.

"You try to get as much information from a lot of different places but at the end of the day teams evolve so much whether you were there a month ago in training camp or not," he said. "Week to week what their game plan will be to try and stop us and vice versa. Any information I'm sure Detroit will do the same thing. Ultimately, most teams adapt and there's no state secrets he's going to reveal."

Okudah has missed the Falcons' first two games with an ankle injury but there's optimism he'll make his Falcons debut in Detroit after returning to practice in limited capacity last week.

Practice photos: September 20, 2023

View photos from Detroit Lions practice on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 35

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 35

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 35

Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 35

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (0) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 35

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (0) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 35

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 35

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 35

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 35

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 35

Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 35

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 35

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 35

Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 35

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 35

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 35

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 35

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 35

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 35

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 35

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
21 / 35

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Brandon Joseph (40) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
22 / 35

Detroit Lions safety Brandon Joseph (40) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Brandon Joseph (40) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
23 / 35

Detroit Lions safety Brandon Joseph (40) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Dylan Drummond (83) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
24 / 35

Detroit Lions wide receiver Dylan Drummond (83) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
25 / 35

Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
26 / 35

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
27 / 35

Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
28 / 35

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
29 / 35

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
30 / 35

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
31 / 35

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
32 / 35

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
33 / 35

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Brodric Martin (98) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
34 / 35

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Brodric Martin (98) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
35 / 35

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
5. Smith acknowledged that Falcons running back Bijan Robinson and Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs will be linked throughout their NFL careers because of their draft status this year being the first two backs taken. But Smith said the two are completely different players with completely different styles and skillsets. The thing that sticks out to Smith about Gibbs is his speed.

"Gibbs is a terrific player," he said. "Good player at Tech. Good player at Alabama. Speed guy."

6. Smith on Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown: "He's a problem."

Smith likes the way the Lions use St. Brown all over the formation to try and get him open.

