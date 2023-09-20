Week 3 opponent: What the Falcons are saying 

4. Former Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah will return to Ford Field for the first time since being traded from Detroit to Atlanta in the offseason. Okudah is familiar with some of Detroit's weapons at wide receiver, and Smith said coaches always try to glean as much as they can from a player's knowledge of an opponent but oftentimes it doesn't matter much.

"You try to get as much information from a lot of different places but at the end of the day teams evolve so much whether you were there a month ago in training camp or not," he said. "Week to week what their game plan will be to try and stop us and vice versa. Any information I'm sure Detroit will do the same thing. Ultimately, most teams adapt and there's no state secrets he's going to reveal."