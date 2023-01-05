O'HARA'S WEEK 18 PREVIEW: Lions treating Sunday Night Football matchup like a playoff game

Packers view: Head coach Matt LaFleur sees more than the weather and Lambeau Field's famed frozen tundra as assets that can help the Packers in a key game.

In LaFleur's opinion, it's the atmosphere that sets Lambeau apart from other football stadiums.

"It really doesn't matter, but I do think the environment at Lambeau Field at night time is unlike any other place," LaFleur said this week. "Hopefully, our fans show up and show out for us and support us. Don't sell your tickets to Lions fans, please."

It hasn't been a vintage year for the Packers or their quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.

The Packers, who are tied with the Lions with an 8-8 win-loss record, are coming off three straight seasons of 13 wins. They had to win their last four games to get in a tie with the Lions.

The Lions' receivers, tight ends and backs out of the backfield will give the Packers a strong test.

LaFleur had praise for the Lions' offensive line, saying it ranked in the top two in the league with the Eagles, and for wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

"He's a tough competitor," LaFleur said. "He's a dog – just his ability to win his one-on-ones and to make touch catches. He's a scrappy dude.