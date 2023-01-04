Week 18 opponent: What the Packers are saying

4. LaFleur had a lot of good things to say about the way Lions quarterback Jared Goff and the offense has been playing. He said Detroit has one of the best offenses in the league. He was particularly complimentary of Detroit's offensive line.

"We know that certainly they have one of the best offensive lines in the National Football League," LaFleur said. "I would say Detroit and Philly. Those are arguably the two best."

On the offense as a whole: "It's an explosive offense. I think they do a great job schematically and present a lot of challenges."

5. The Packers haven't had good or consistent special teams play, particularly in their return and cover units, for a number of years, but that seems to be changing under new special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia. Green Bay is much improved covering kickoffs and punts, but the real difference maker on teams for them has been the return ability of Keisean Nixon, who leads the NFL in kick-return average (30.0) and had a 105-yard touchdown for the Packers last week and a 93-yard return the week prior vs. Miami.