Week 18 opponent: What the Packers are saying

Jan 04, 2023 at 10:50 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

What are the Green Bay Packers' players and coaches talking about ahead of Sunday's monster Week 18 matchup against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday Night Football? Let's find out:

1. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is expecting a terrific environment at Lambeau Field. He also had a message for Packers fans to kick off the week.

"Hopefully our fans show up and show out for us and support us and don't sell your tickets to the Lions fans, please," LaFleur told the Packers media via packers.com on Monday.

2. Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers is 19-7 in his career playing against Detroit, but even he admits something seems different about this Lions team this season.

"It's not the same old Lions," Rodgers said. "They were 1-6 at one point and they've come all the way back to 8-8 and there will be a lot on the line for both teams. It will be exciting to line up against them."

The Lions beat the Packers, 15-9, back in Week 9 in Detroit. Rodgers had three interceptions in that contest.

Meet the Opponent: Green Bay Packers

View photos of the starters for the Green Bay Packers.

Head Coach Matt LaFleur Offensive Coordinator: Adam Stenavich Defensive Coordinator: Joe Barry Special Teams Coordinator: Rich Bisaccia (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
1 / 28

Head Coach Matt LaFleur

Offensive Coordinator: Adam Stenavich

Defensive Coordinator: Joe Barry

Special Teams Coordinator: Rich Bisaccia

(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Morry Gash/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Allen Lazard Backed up by Romeo Doubs (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
2 / 28

WR Allen Lazard

Backed up by Romeo Doubs

(AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Matt Ludtke/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Christian Watson Backed up by Samori Toure (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
3 / 28

WR Christian Watson

Backed up by Samori Toure

(AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Matt Ludtke/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OT David Bakhtiari Backed up by Zach Tom and Caleb Jones (AP Photo/Bryan Bennett)
4 / 28

OT David Bakhtiari

Backed up by Zach Tom and Caleb Jones

(AP Photo/Bryan Bennett)

Bryan Bennett/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OG Elgton Jenkins Backed up by Royce Newman (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
5 / 28

OG Elgton Jenkins

Backed up by Royce Newman

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
C Josh Myers Backed up by Zach Tom (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
6 / 28

C Josh Myers

Backed up by Zach Tom

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
OG Jon Runyan Backed up by Royce Newman (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
7 / 28

OG Jon Runyan

Backed up by Royce Newman

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
OT Yosh Nijman Backed up by Rasheed Walker and Luke Tenuta (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
8 / 28

OT Yosh Nijman

Backed up by Rasheed Walker and Luke Tenuta

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Marcedes Lewis Backed up by Robert Tonyan, Josiah Deguara and Tyler Davis (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
9 / 28

TE Marcedes Lewis

Backed up by Robert Tonyan, Josiah Deguara and Tyler Davis

(AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Doug Murray/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Randall Cobb Backed up by Samori Toure (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
10 / 28

WR Randall Cobb

Backed up by Samori Toure

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Matt Slocum/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
QB Aaron Rodgers Backed up by Jordan love (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
11 / 28

QB Aaron Rodgers

Backed up by Jordan love

(AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Mike Roemer/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Aaron Jones Backed up by AJ Dillon and Patrick Taylor (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
12 / 28

RB Aaron Jones

Backed up by AJ Dillon and Patrick Taylor

(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Morry Gash/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Dean Lowry Backed up by Devonte Wyatt (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
13 / 28

DE Dean Lowry

Backed up by Devonte Wyatt

(AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Duane Burleson/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
NT Kenny Clark Backed up by T.J. Slaton and Jonathan Ford (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
14 / 28

NT Kenny Clark

Backed up by T.J. Slaton and Jonathan Ford

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Jarran Reed Backed up by Devonte Wyatt (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
15 / 28

DE Jarran Reed

Backed up by Devonte Wyatt

(AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Rick Osentoski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB Preston Smith Backed up by Jonathan Garvin (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
16 / 28

OLB Preston Smith

Backed up by Jonathan Garvin

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ILB De'Vondre Campbell Backed up by Isaiah McDuffie and Eric Wilson (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
17 / 28

ILB De'Vondre Campbell

Backed up by Isaiah McDuffie and Eric Wilson

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
ILB Quay Walker Backed up by Krys Barnes (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
18 / 28

ILB Quay Walker

Backed up by Krys Barnes

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola
OLB Kingsley Enagbare Backed up by Justin Hollins (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
19 / 28

OLB Kingsley Enagbare

Backed up by Justin Hollins

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola
CB Jaire Alexander Backed up by Keisean Nixon and Corey Ballentine (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
20 / 28

CB Jaire Alexander

Backed up by Keisean Nixon and Corey Ballentine

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Rasul Douglas Backed up by Shermar Jean-Charles (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
21 / 28

CB Rasul Douglas

Backed up by Shermar Jean-Charles

(AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Matt Ludtke/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Adrian Amos Backed up by Dallin Leavitt and Tariq Carpenter (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
22 / 28

S Adrian Amos

Backed up by Dallin Leavitt and Tariq Carpenter

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Matt Slocum/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
S Rudy Ford Backed up by Darnell Savage and Innes Gaines (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
23 / 28

S Rudy Ford

Backed up by Darnell Savage and Innes Gaines

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Mason Crosby (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
24 / 28

K Mason Crosby

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Nam Y. Huh/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P/H Pat O'Donnell (AP Photo/Rhona Wise)
25 / 28

P/H Pat O'Donnell

(AP Photo/Rhona Wise)

Rhona Wise/RHONA WISE
PR Randall Cobb Backed up by Keisean Nixon (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
26 / 28

PR Randall Cobb

Backed up by Keisean Nixon

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
KR Keisean Nixon Backed up by Corey Ballentine (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
27 / 28

KR Keisean Nixon

Backed up by Corey Ballentine

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS Jack Coco (AP Photo/Alex Menendez)
28 / 28

LS Jack Coco

(AP Photo/Alex Menendez)

Alex Menendez/AP
3. One of the real catalysts behind Green Bay's current 4-0 stretch of football to put themselves at 8-8 and in control their own playoff destiny with a win against Detroit has been the improved play of their defense and special teams.

Rodgers said they're a more dangerous team now because they are playing much better complementary football than they were early on in the year. The Packers' defense has forced 12 turnovers during their current four-game win streak. Defense and special teams put 14 points on the board Sunday before the offense had recorded its second first down of the game. The last time the Packers had a kickoff return TD and interception return TD in same game was Oct. 30, 1967, per packers.com.

4. LaFleur had a lot of good things to say about the way Lions quarterback Jared Goff and the offense has been playing. He said Detroit has one of the best offenses in the league. He was particularly complimentary of Detroit's offensive line.

"We know that certainly they have one of the best offensive lines in the National Football League," LaFleur said. "I would say Detroit and Philly. Those are arguably the two best."

On the offense as a whole: "It's an explosive offense. I think they do a great job schematically and present a lot of challenges."

5. The Packers haven't had good or consistent special teams play, particularly in their return and cover units, for a number of years, but that seems to be changing under new special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia. Green Bay is much improved covering kickoffs and punts, but the real difference maker on teams for them has been the return ability of Keisean Nixon, who leads the NFL in kick-return average (30.0) and had a 105-yard touchdown for the Packers last week and a 93-yard return the week prior vs. Miami.

"He's special. He's so sudden," Packers kicker Mason Crosby said of Nixon. "The guys, like we saw for a long time with Devin Hester, you sense that urgency for guys to get on their blocks and execute the plays really well. He is just electric. It's fun to watch. He makes a hard cut and he's just gone."

6. The Packers will certainly have a plan in place to try and slow down Lions talented slot receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who caught his 100th pass of the season last week in Detroit's win over Chicago, and who has 1,112 receiving yards on the season.

"This guy, he is a tough competitor," LaFleur said of St. Brown. "He is a dawg. His ability to win his one-on-ones, to make tough catches, to get YAC (yards after catch), he is a scrappy dude. I think he has a great rapport with Jared (Goff) and they've made a lot of plays together."

