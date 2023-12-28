O'HARA'S WEEK 17 PREVIEW: Lions' tandem of Gibbs & Montgomery more than just a one-two punch

Road tested:

The Lions have passed the road test, as expressed by Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy after his team's road loss to the Dolphins Sunday.

That made the Cowboys' won-loss record 10-5 – 7-0 at home and 3-5 on the road. The Lions are 6-2 on the road and 5-2 at home.

"These are the games that I personally really enjoy, cause I know to think you're ever going to win a championship you need these games," McCarthy said in his postgame interview.

"Especially on the road. To go win games on the road. Great road wins are things that we all remember throughout the years."