Lions at Cowboys practice report: Dec. 27

Dec 27, 2023 at 03:47 PM

Detroit Lions

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Tuesday* Wednesday Thursday Game Status
Taylor Decker T groin LP NP
Brock Wright TE hip NP NP
Jason Cabinda** FB knee LP LP
C.J. Gardner-Johnson** DB pectoral LP LP
Derrick Barnes LB shoulder FP FP
Jerry Jacobs CB hamstring FP FP
Frank Ragnow C knee/back/toe FP FP
Penei Sewell T shoulder FP FP

*The Lions conducted a walkthrough on Tuesday. Practice participation designations for that day are based on estimations.

**Returned to practice. Currently on Reserve/Injured.

Related Content

news

NOTEBOOK: Melifonwu named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including safety Ifeatu Melifonwu's NFC Defensive Player of the Week award, wide receiver Jameson Williams' progression and more.
news

10 takeaways from Glenn, Johnson & Fipp

Catch up on all the news from the coordinator media sessions with Aaron Glenn, Ben Johnson, and Dave Fipp. 
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions coach Dan Campbell is a talented motivator, but his best trait is teaching

news

NFC playoff picture: Breaking down Lions' seeding possibilities

The Detroit Lions clinched the NFC North and have a chance to improve their playoff seeding with two games remaining in regular season.
Advertising