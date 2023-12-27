10 takeaways from Glenn, Johnson & Fipp

3. It can't be easy going from being a defensive starter to almost exclusively a special teams player like what we've seen from Tracy Walker, but Fipp said Walker has made the transition with a smile on his face and he admires and respects that about Walker.

4. Detroit's offense scored 30 points vs. the Vikings and put up nearly 400 yards of total offense. Johnson said he had a sneaky feeling before the game his players were ready to have a big day.

"It's happened a few times where you just kind of tell in pregame the demeanor the mindset the intensity. You kind of knew they were going to come out and play really well," Johnson said. "It's hard to do every week. Some weeks are different than others. But kind of just had this feeling just watching them warmup that they were going to come out and play really hard."