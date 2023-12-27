NOTEBOOK: Melifonwu named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

A third-round pick by the Lions in 2021 out of Syracuse, Melifonwu came to Detroit as a cornerback. He played sparingly his first two seasons because of injuries and contributed primarily on special teams in the first half of this year. They transitioned him to safety last year and now in his longest stretch of healthy play in his career it all seems to be clicking.

Since passes defended began being tracked by the NFL in 1999, Melifonwu is the NFL's first defensive back to produce a game with two passes defended, 2.0 sacks and an interception. He's also the NFL's first defensive back to accumulate four passes defended, three sacks and an interception in any two-game span.