O'HARA'S WEEK 11 PREVIEW: Lions preparing for second division matchup of the season

Regardless of what the won-loss records show and where they are in the standings, the Detroit Lions have a crucial matchup with the Chicago Bears Sunday at Ford Field.

The Lions, who have a 7-2 record, want to continue their march to the NFC North title with a win.

The Bears, at 3-7 and on course for a second straight last-place finish, have won three of their last six games and would like to finish strong.

Head coach Dan Campbell is not taking the Bears lightly.

"This is a physical, tough team," Campbell said at his press conference Wednesday. "They play hard. They finish. They've got weapons."

The Lions play hard and physical too. And they finish – with victories.

They've also dominated the North of late – a 5-1 record last season and a win over the Packers in their only division game to date.

"If you aspire to win the division you have to win your division games," Campbell said. "That's the bottom line. We've got one under our belt, and this is number two.