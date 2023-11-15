Week 11 opponent: What the Bears are saying

What are the Chicago Bears talking about ahead of this week's NFC North matchup against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field? Let's find out:

1. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday that quarterback Justin Fields is 'progressing well' in his attempt to return from a thumb injury that's kept him out the last four games. The plan is for him to return this week and start Sunday against the Lions.

2. Fields said Wednesday he's really excited to be back. He said he was close to playing last Thursday vs. Carolina, but the extra week has made a big difference. He said the thumb is not 100 percent but feels a lot better than it did a week ago.