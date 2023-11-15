Week 11 opponent: What the Bears are saying

Nov 15, 2023 at 04:54 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

What are the Chicago Bears talking about ahead of this week's NFC North matchup against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field? Let's find out:

1. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday that quarterback Justin Fields is 'progressing well' in his attempt to return from a thumb injury that's kept him out the last four games. The plan is for him to return this week and start Sunday against the Lions.

2. Fields said Wednesday he's really excited to be back. He said he was close to playing last Thursday vs. Carolina, but the extra week has made a big difference. He said the thumb is not 100 percent but feels a lot better than it did a week ago.

He initially started practicing with a glove on his throwing hand to help with the grip but didn't like it. He's practicing now with the thumb taped and said he'll see how it feels Sunday if he needs it taped for the game vs. Detroit or not.

Meet the Opponent: Chicago Bears

View photos of the starters for the Chicago Bears.

Head Coach: Matt Eberflus  Offensive Coordinator: Luke Getsy Special Teams Coordinator: Richard Hightower (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
1 / 29

Head Coach: Matt Eberflus 

Offensive Coordinator: Luke Getsy

Special Teams Coordinator: Richard Hightower

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR DJ Moore Backed up by Velus Jones Jr. and Trent Taylor (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
2 / 29

WR DJ Moore

Backed up by Velus Jones Jr. and Trent Taylor

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*T Larry Borom * Backed up by Aviante Collins (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
3 / 29

T Larry Borom

Backed up by Aviante Collins

(Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2023 National Football League
G Cody Whitehair Backed up by Ja'Tyre Carter (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
4 / 29

G Cody Whitehair

Backed up by Ja'Tyre Carter

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Lucas Patrick Backed up by Dan Feeney (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
5 / 29

C Lucas Patrick

Backed up by Dan Feeney

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
G Nate Davis Backed up by Ja'Tyre Carter (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
6 / 29

G Nate Davis

Backed up by Ja'Tyre Carter

(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*T Darnell Wright * Backed up by Aviante Collins (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
7 / 29

T Darnell Wright

Backed up by Aviante Collins

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Cole Kmet Backed up by Robert Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
8 / 29

TE Cole Kmet

Backed up by Robert Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*WR Darnell Mooney * Backed up by Equanimeous St. Brown (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
9 / 29

WR Darnell Mooney

Backed up by Equanimeous St. Brown

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Justin Fields Backed up by Tyson Bagent and Nathan Peterman (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
10 / 29

QB Justin Fields

Backed up by Tyson Bagent and Nathan Peterman

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*RB Khalil Herbert * Backed up by Roschon Johnson, D'Onta Foreman and Travis Homer (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
11 / 29

RB Khalil Herbert

Backed up by Roschon Johnson, D'Onta Foreman and Travis Homer

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Alex Brandon/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FB Khari Blasingame  (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
12 / 29

FB Khari Blasingame 

(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Tyler Scott (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
13 / 29

WR Tyler Scott

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*DE DeMarcus Walker * Backed up by Dominique Robinson (AP Photo/Melissa Tamez)
14 / 29

DE DeMarcus Walker

Backed up by Dominique Robinson

(AP Photo/Melissa Tamez)

Melissa Tamez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Justin Jones Backed up by Gervon Dexter Sr. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
15 / 29

DT Justin Jones

Backed up by Gervon Dexter Sr.

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
*DT Andrew Billings * Backed up by Zacch Pickens (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
16 / 29

DT Andrew Billings

Backed up by Zacch Pickens

(AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Erin Hooley/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
*DE Yannick Ngakoue * Backed up by Rasheem Green (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
17 / 29

DE Yannick Ngakoue

Backed up by Rasheem Green

(Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2023 National Football League
*LB T.J. Edwards * (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
18 / 29

LB T.J. Edwards

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*LB Tremaine Edmunds * Backed up by Dylan Cole (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
19 / 29

LB Tremaine Edmunds

Backed up by Dylan Cole

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*LB Jack Sanborn * Backed up by Noah Sewell (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
20 / 29

LB Jack Sanborn

Backed up by Noah Sewell

(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Jaylon Johnson (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
21 / 29

CB Jaylon Johnson

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Tyrique Stevenson  Backed up by Terell Smith and Jaylon Jones (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
22 / 29

CB Tyrique Stevenson 

Backed up by Terell Smith and Jaylon Jones

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Eddie Jackson Backed up by Elijah Hicks (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
23 / 29

S Eddie Jackson

Backed up by Elijah Hicks

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Jaquan Brisker Backed up by Quindell Johnson (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
24 / 29

S Jaquan Brisker

Backed up by Quindell Johnson

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*P/H Trenton Gill * (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
25 / 29

P/H Trenton Gill

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Cairo Santos (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
26 / 29

K Cairo Santos

(AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Erin Hooley/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LS Patrick Scales (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
27 / 29

LS Patrick Scales

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*KR Velus Jones Jr. * Backed up by Tyler Scott, Khalil Herbert and Travis Homer (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
28 / 29

KR Velus Jones Jr.

Backed up by Tyler Scott, Khalil Herbert and Travis Homer

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR Trent Taylor Backed up by Velus Jones Jr., Tyler Scott and Eddie Jackson (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
29 / 29

PR Trent Taylor

Backed up by Velus Jones Jr., Tyler Scott and Eddie Jackson

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
3. Eberflus said this week will be a good test against the Lions' No. 2 ranked offense for his defense that's been playing better football of late. The thing he said that jumps out about Detroit's offense on tape is how balanced they are with their run and pass games.

He said Detroit's ability to distribute the ball to their backs in the run game, the emergence of rookie tight end Sam LaPorta and a balanced receiving corps led by Amon-Ra St. Brown makes it tough on a defense. Eberflus said Detroit puts a lot of pressure on a defense because they make teams defend the field both vertically and horizontally.

"Those guys being able to distribute the ball to those guys equally that's what makes it so hard to defend," he said.

4. Yin and Yang. That's how Eberflus described the running back duo of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs in Detroit. With Gibbs in particular, Eberflus talked about his explosiveness jumping out. He said it was the same thing they saw in college from Gibbs as the Bears did their homework on him in the pre-draft process going down to Alabama and meeting with him.

"The explosiveness he brings in the screen game and the run game, the cutback ability to circle your defense and bounce it outside," Eberflus said.

5. Being afforded a mini bye week having played last Thursday was good for newly acquired edge rusher Montez Sweat, per Eberflus. This will be Sweat's first full week of practice since coming over to Chicago in a trade with Washington.

Sweat had four hurries and three quarterback hits in Chicago's win over Carolina last Thursday. Eberflus referenced the impact Sweat has had on the Bears' defense as the 'Tez factor.'

Advertising