NOTEBOOK: Lions add a veteran pass rusher to practice squad

The Detroit Lions didn't do anything at the trade deadline to upgrade their pass rush, but the team made a move to bolster that aspect of their defense on Wednesday.

The Lions signed veteran edge rusher Bruce Irvin, 36, to their practice squad. Irvin has 55.5 career sacks over 11 seasons with five different teams. He made 10 starts and appeared in 11 games with 3.5 sacks last year for Seattle.

"Well, look, you can never have too many rushers in your building," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Wednesday. "He still certainly shows that he's got a quick first step, he's got power and he can bend. We'll see where it is."

Detroit's 21 sacks through nine games are tied for 21st in the NFL. They've been held sack-less in two of their last three games and three times this season have failed to record a sack. They do have three games where they've recorded five-plus sacks.

Second-year defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson leads the Lions with 4.5 sacks. Julian Okwara (two sacks) is the Lions' only other edge player with at least two sacks. The Lions are hoping to get linebacker James Houston back from a fractured ankle suffered Week 2 sometime in late December.

The Lions host a Chicago Bears team this week that's tied for the sixth most sacks allowed (30) this season.