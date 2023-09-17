RECAP: Lions vs. Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks just seem to have Detroit's number.
Aided by a failed fourth-down conversion in Detroit's own territory and a Jared Goff pick-six midway through the fourth quarter, Seattle mounted a second-half comeback to take a 10-point lead in a hostile environment at Ford Field.
Detroit erased the 10-point fourth-quarter deficit with a Josh Reynolds 4-yard touchdown reception with three minutes and eight seconds left and a 38-yard game-tying Riley Patterson field goal as time expired to set up overtime.
Seattle won the overtime coin toss and took the ball first. They went 75 yards in nine plays to win the game, 37-31, on a 5-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Geno Smith to wide receiver Tyler Lockett. Detroit's offense never got a chance to touch the ball in overtime. The loss drops the Lions to 1-1 on the season.
Reynolds had two touchdown grabs for the Lions, wide receiver Kalif Raymond had a 36-yard touchdown catch on a flea flicker and running back David Montgomery had a 4-yard touchdown run.
View photos from the Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions Week 2 game at Ford Field on Sunday, Sept. 17 in Detroit, MI.
QB comparison: Goff finished 28-of-35 passing for 323 yards with three touchdowns, one interception and a 121.8 passer rating. The interception was his first since Week 9 of last season.
Smith completed 32 of his 41 passes for 328 yards with two touchdowns, no picks and a 116.3 passer rating. He also rushed three times for 20 yards.
Key stat: Seattle was without both of their starting tackles coming into this one but Detroit managed just one sack and one quarterback hit all contest. Seattle had 393 yards of total offense.
View photos of the Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field.
Injury report: Second-year safety Kerby Joseph injured his hip in the first quarter defending a Smith to DK Metcalf pass. Meltcalf injured his ribs on the same play but both players returned to the game.
Lions edge rusher James Houston left the game with an ankle injury and did not return.
Montgomery also left the game late in the third quarter with a thigh injury suffered while trying to shake an ankle tackle. He did not return. Neither did right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai, who injured his left leg early in the fourth quarter.
Lions wide receiver Antoine Green also left the game and did not return as he's in concussion protocol.
Next week: vs. Atlanta, Sept. 24, 1 p.m.