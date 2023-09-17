RECAP: Lions vs. Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks just seem to have Detroit's number.

Aided by a failed fourth-down conversion in Detroit's own territory and a Jared Goff pick-six midway through the fourth quarter, Seattle mounted a second-half comeback to take a 10-point lead in a hostile environment at Ford Field.

Detroit erased the 10-point fourth-quarter deficit with a Josh Reynolds 4-yard touchdown reception with three minutes and eight seconds left and a 38-yard game-tying Riley Patterson field goal as time expired to set up overtime.

Seattle won the overtime coin toss and took the ball first. They went 75 yards in nine plays to win the game, 37-31, on a 5-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Geno Smith to wide receiver Tyler Lockett. Detroit's offense never got a chance to touch the ball in overtime. The loss drops the Lions to 1-1 on the season.

Reynolds had two touchdown grabs for the Lions, wide receiver Kalif Raymond had a 36-yard touchdown catch on a flea flicker and running back David Montgomery had a 4-yard touchdown run.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (27) warms up before a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (27) warms up before a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) and Detroit Lions former head coach Wayne Fontes during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) and Detroit Lions former head coach Wayne Fontes during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) warms up before a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) warms up before a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) and Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) meet with Make-A-Wish recipient Caden Bowyer during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) and Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) meet with Make-A-Wish recipient Caden Bowyer during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Make-A-Wish recipient Caden Bowyer, Detroit Lions former linebacker Stephen Tulloch (55), Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20), Detroit Lions former defensive end Cliff Avril (92), and Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) before a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Make-A-Wish recipient Caden Bowyer, Detroit Lions former linebacker Stephen Tulloch (55), Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20), Detroit Lions former defensive end Cliff Avril (92), and Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) before a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) warms up before a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) warms up before a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) gets ready in the locker room before a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) gets ready in the locker room before a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) gets ready in the locker room before a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) gets ready in the locker room before a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) and Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes before a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) and Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes before a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

American comedian, actor, writer, and producer Tim Robinson during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
American comedian, actor, writer, and producer Tim Robinson during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) before a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) before a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell before a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell before a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell before a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell before a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) before a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) before a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (91) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (91) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34), Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23), and Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34), Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23), and Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions fans Third Down Town during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions fans Third Down Town during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) and Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) and Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67), and Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67), and Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) scores a touchdown during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) scores a touchdown during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) scores a touchdown during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) scores a touchdown during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) and Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) and Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (41), and Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (41), and Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) scores a touchdown during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) scores a touchdown during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) scores a touchdown during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) scores a touchdown during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11), Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (0), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11), Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (0), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (41) and Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (41) and Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Benito Jones (94) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Benito Jones (94) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79), Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79), Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) and Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) and Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), and Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), and Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), and Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), and Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) scores a touchdown during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) scores a touchdown during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) breaks up a pass during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) breaks up a pass during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (36) kicks an extra point during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (36) kicks an extra point during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) celebrates after a sack during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) celebrates after a sack during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

QB comparison: Goff finished 28-of-35 passing for 323 yards with three touchdowns, one interception and a 121.8 passer rating. The interception was his first since Week 9 of last season.

Smith completed 32 of his 41 passes for 328 yards with two touchdowns, no picks and a 116.3 passer rating. He also rushed three times for 20 yards.

Key stat: Seattle was without both of their starting tackles coming into this one but Detroit managed just one sack and one quarterback hit all contest. Seattle had 393 yards of total offense.

Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field

Before the Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Before the Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

The Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
The Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) during the Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) during the Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) and Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes during the Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) and Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes during the Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) and his family during the Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) and his family during the Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) and his family and American rapper Flavor Flav and during the Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) and his family and American rapper Flavor Flav and during the Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

American Rapper Flavor Flav during the Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
American Rapper Flavor Flav during the Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) and his mother during the Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) and his mother during the Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) during the Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) during the Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) during the Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) during the Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) and former Detroit Lions head coach Wayne Fontes during the Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) and former Detroit Lions head coach Wayne Fontes during the Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) and Detroit Lions former head coach Wayne Fontes during the Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) and Detroit Lions former head coach Wayne Fontes during the Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20), Detroit Lions Legend Lomas Brown (75), Detroit Lions former head coach Wayne Fontes, and Detroit Lions Legend Herman Moore (84) during the Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20), Detroit Lions Legend Lomas Brown (75), Detroit Lions former head coach Wayne Fontes, and Detroit Lions Legend Herman Moore (84) during the Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions President and CEO Rod Wood during the Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions President and CEO Rod Wood during the Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions fans during the Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions fans during the Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Before the Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Before the Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Nic Sanders during the Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Nic Sanders during the Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Barry Sanders' family during the Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Barry Sanders' family during the Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Former Detroit Lions head coach Wayne Fontes during the Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Former Detroit Lions head coach Wayne Fontes during the Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Waiting to unveil the statue at the Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Waiting to unveil the statue at the Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Before the Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Before the Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Before the Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Before the Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions Legend Calvin Johnson Jr. (81) and former Detroit Lions head coach Wayne Fontes during the Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions Legend Calvin Johnson Jr. (81) and former Detroit Lions head coach Wayne Fontes during the Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Barry Sanders' family during the Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Barry Sanders' family during the Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions Chief Operating Officer Mike Disner Detroit Lions Special Assistant to Chairman and President & CEO Chris Spielman, and Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes during the Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions Chief Operating Officer Mike Disner Detroit Lions Special Assistant to Chairman and President & CEO Chris Spielman, and Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes during the Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) during the Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) during the Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) during the Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) during the Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20)and his family during the Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20)and his family during the Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) and former Detroit Lions head coach Wayne Fontes during the Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) and former Detroit Lions head coach Wayne Fontes during the Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) during the Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) during the Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) and his family during the Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) and his family during the Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes during the Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes during the Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

A crowd gathers during the Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
A crowd gathers during the Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

A crowd watches highlights during the Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
A crowd watches highlights during the Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions Play by Play Announcer Dan Miller during the Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions Play by Play Announcer Dan Miller during the Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan during the Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan during the Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) and the Ford Family during the Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) and the Ford Family during the Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions President and CEO Rod Wood during the Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions President and CEO Rod Wood during the Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) during the Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) during the Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

The Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
The Barry Sanders statue dedication ceremony at Ford Field on September 16, 2023 in Detroit, MI (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Injury report: Second-year safety Kerby Joseph injured his hip in the first quarter defending a Smith to DK Metcalf pass. Meltcalf injured his ribs on the same play but both players returned to the game.

Lions edge rusher James Houston left the game with an ankle injury and did not return.

Montgomery also left the game late in the third quarter with a thigh injury suffered while trying to shake an ankle tackle. He did not return. Neither did right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai, who injured his left leg early in the fourth quarter.

Lions wide receiver Antoine Green also left the game and did not return as he's in concussion protocol.

Next week: vs. Atlanta, Sept. 24, 1 p.m.

