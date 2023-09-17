RECAP: Lions vs. Seahawks

Injury report: Second-year safety Kerby Joseph injured his hip in the first quarter defending a Smith to DK Metcalf pass. Meltcalf injured his ribs on the same play but both players returned to the game.

Lions edge rusher James Houston left the game with an ankle injury and did not return.

Montgomery also left the game late in the third quarter with a thigh injury suffered while trying to shake an ankle tackle. He did not return. Neither did right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai, who injured his left leg early in the fourth quarter.

Lions wide receiver Antoine Green also left the game and did not return as he's in concussion protocol.