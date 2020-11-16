O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: What's next for Lions after win over Washington?

2. The schedule: They are halfway through what was supposed to be a soft spot in the schedule. In other words, they were winnable games against opponents with losing records.

It did not start well, with a 34-20 road loss to the division rival Vikings, who had a 2-5 record going into the game.

On Sunday the Lions got on the winning side of the ledger against a Washington team that was 2-6 going into the game, and 2-7 coming out.

Next up for the Lions is Sunday's road game against the Carolina Panthers, who are 3-7 with a five-game losing streak, followed by the traditional Thanksgiving Day game against the Houston Texans, who are 2-7.

What if the Lions take advantage of teams that are near the bottom in their division?

The opportunity is there – as it was other times when they failed to take advantage of it.

3. Home field: The Lions snapped a seven-game losing streak at Ford Field. What if they reverse form and start winning at home?