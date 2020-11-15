O'HARA'S BURNING QUESTIONS: How Lions pulled off another comeback

Lions-Washington burning questions: An early surge, a late fade and a familiar combination works its magic again for the Detroit Lions in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Washington Football Team:

Question: How would you sum up how the Lions won on Matt Prater's 59-yard field goal on the last play to cap a mini-drive engineered by quarterback Matthew Stafford?

Answer: It was survival.

The Lions survived Washington's first rally from a 24-3 deficit to tie the game at 24-24, and another one to tie it at 27-27 with 16 seconds left.

They were able to win it with Stafford and Prater doing what they've done best – come through in the clutch to win games. The Lions got some help from Washington on the winning possession with a 15-yard penalty for roughing the passer that gave them a first down at the 50.