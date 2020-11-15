FOUR DOWNS: Swift makes the most of first career start

SECOND DOWN: CLUTCH PRATER

Veteran kicker Matt Prater said he went back to basics this week after back-to-back games with missed field goals. Prater uncharacteristically has missed six field goals already this season. He'd never missed more than five in any of his previous seasons six seasons as a Lion.

"After missing a few and kind of getting back to the basics and figuring out what's going on and kind of addressed that and had a better week of practice and it carried over to the game," Prater said.

Boy did it.

Converting from 53 and 59 yards on Sunday, Prater now has seven career games with multiple 50-plus-yard field goal makes, which is the most in NFL history.

Lions coaches and players never lost confidence in Prater, even as the uncharacteristic misses mounted for him this year. Prater rewarded everyone for that faith Sunday, proving he's still one of the most clutch kickers in the game today.

"Just go out and swing hard and hope it goes straight type thing," Prater said of his mindset in attempting the game winner. "I don't need any more pressure on myself or think that it's anything more than it is. It's just a field goal.