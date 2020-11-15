NOTEBOOK: Stafford ties Joe Montana with 273 career passing TDs

Matthew Stafford has been the youngest to throw for this many yards and the youngest to accomplish that for most of his career, and now more than halfway through his 12th season, Stafford's starting to climb the all-time list in yards and touchdowns to match some pretty impressive names.

Wins are the most important statistic to measure quarterback play, and Stafford would be the first to admit he needs more of those moving forward, but it's still pretty impressive to see that his three touchdown passes Sunday gave him 273 for his career, which tied him with Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana for 17th in league history.

"It's obviously great," Stafford said after the game of tying Montana after going 24-of-33 passing Sunday for 276 yards in Detroit's 30-27 win.

"I'm just happy we got a win. If I had done that, and we lose, it doesn't matter. I just want to win games and I will look at all of that stuff at the end of it."

Outside of the win, the concern with Stafford is the right hand injury he suffered early in the game. He had it taped up on the sideline and said it affected his grip initially. It's something to monitor this week.