O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Offense stalls in loss to Panthers

"How do you get shut out in today's NFL?"

That was somebody's rhetorical question Sunday evening, long after the Detroit Lions had absorbed a 20-0 loss at the hands of the Carolina Panthers.

How, indeed?

It hasn't happened often to the Lions, and it shouldn't happen now when teams routinely go over the 30-point mark.

Before Sunday, the Lions hadn't been shut out since Week 6 of the 2009 season -- a 26-0 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 6 of the 2009 season. It was Mathew Stafford's rookie season, but he didn't participate in the loss.

Stafford was out with one of the injuries that limited him to 10 games in his rookie season. Daunte Culpepper started for the Lions and was relieved by Drew Stanton.

This week's Monday Countdown looks at the dilemma facing the Lions as they prepare for their Thanksgiving Day game against the Houston Texans. Timing is important in sports, and the Lions have picked the wrong time to slow down.