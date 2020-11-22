NOTEBOOK: Lions have to turn the page quickly to Houston

Detroit doesn't have time to lament their defeat at the hands of the Carolina Panthers or sulk about their current injury situation. In just four days, Detroit be between the white lines again at Ford Field for their annual Thanksgiving Day Game against Houston in front of a national audience.

"It's really important to have a short memory on this one, win or loss, and go out there and prepare for a team in Houston that got a big win (Sunday) and is an ultra-talented team," said Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, who threw for just 178 yards and no touchdowns in Detroit's 20-0 loss in Carolina Sunday.

"We have to go out there in short order here on Thursday and play better. I know we'll be motivated to. I know I will. I know guys are itching to get out there and go make some plays and get that bad taste out of our mouth."

Detroit failed to score 20 points for the first time this season, and it's the first time since Oct. 18 of 2009 against Green Bay they were shut out.

In comes Houston Thursday, an unfamiliar opponent from the AFC, coming off a 27-20 win over New England. Houston's won two of their last three.