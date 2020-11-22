FOUR DOWNS: Lions lose the battle upfront in Carolina

FIRST DOWN: BATTLE IN THE TRENCHES

We praised Detroit's offensive line last week for how well they played against a really good Washington front. They allowed just one sack and one quarterback hit, and opened some nice holes in the run game against a Washington team that came into that contest with 27.0 sacks.

It was almost an exact opposite performance in Carolina Sunday against the Panthers. Detroit's offensive line allowed 5.0 sacks, 11 quarterbacks hits and three tackles for loss. Detroit rushed for just 40 yards. All five sacks came in the second half when Detroit fell behind by double digits on the scoreboard.

Left tackle Taylor Decker and center Frank Ragnow have been playing terrific football all year for Detroit, but even they had negative plays that contributed to the loss.

Ragnow had a low snap that Matthew Stafford couldn't handle resulting in a first-half turnover. Decker was beat for a sack in the third quarter, and then he and running back Kerryon Johnson got mixed up and blocked the same defender a little later in the second half leaving Brian Burns a free path to another Stafford sack.