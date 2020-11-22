O'HARA'S BURNING QUESTIONS: How much did injuries contribute to Lions' performance on offense?

Question: First half, what stood out for the Lions?

Answer: Nothing good for the offense. The defense got it together after Carolina drove 95 yards to a TD and a 7-0 lead on the first possession.

The Lions were shut out in the first half for the first time this season. Looking at the stats, it wasn't a surprise.

The Lions gained only 89 yards and four first downs. Stafford completed five of 11 passes for 54 yards. His receivers didn't help matters. Tight end T.J. Hockenson, wide receiver Quintez Cephus and running back Adrian Peterson all dropped passes.

Three drops out of 11 pass attempts represents a 27.3 percent drop rate.

Question: Second half, what stood out for the Lions?

Answer: Nothing good for the offense or defense.

It was even more of the same of what happened in the first half. Carolina scored a touchdown on its first possession and added a field goal to make it 17-0.

The offense continued to struggle and break down. Stafford connected with wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. on a 51-yard TD pass that would have made it 14-7, but the play was called back on a penalty for an illegal formation.

Ironically, Jones drew the penalty.