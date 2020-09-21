O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Looking at Patricia's postgame comments

We start with Patricia's comments:

1. Momentum: As fast as the Lions generate it, it disappears just as fast. Sunday was another example of that.

"We've got to keep it going," he said Sunday in answer to a question. "That energy, that focus – all of it. We cant ride the wave of the game. We can't go up and down ... and be really high and something happens and then really low, and then pick it up.

"Something good happens, we get really high again. Just the ebb and flow of the game. We've got to stay consistent. We've got to ignore that. We've got to not think about the end result before we get to the end result.

"We have to think about the play at that moment and stay in that moment."

2. Losing streak: The Lions have lost 11 straight games. The last time they won a game was Oct. 27 of last year – a 31-26 squeaker over the Giants at Ford Field.

That's a long time for a coach to have to stand at a podium and answer questions on the state of his team – especially one who came from the New England Patriots, who lost only 10 regular-season games combined in Patricia's last three seasons as their defensive coordinator.

Patricia clearly didn't like the idea of being saddled with an 11-game losing streak.

"For us, it's the 2020 season," he said Sunday. "We've got two losses in a row. I think that's where we're at for us. It's a different team. We've got a long way to go.