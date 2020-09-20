FOUR DOWNS: Defense struggles in loss to Packers

FIRST DOWN: DEFENSIVE STRUGGLES

It's been a rough first two games for the Detroit Lions' defense.

That unit has dealt with some key injuries in their secondary and upfront along their defensive line, but that's part of the game, and every team's depth is challenged at some point in the season.

Detroit's blown double-digit leads in both of its first two losses to Chicago (27-23) and Green Bay (42-21). The Lions' defense gave up 21 unanswered points in the opener against Chicago, and 31 unanswered Sunday.

They've generated no turnovers in the first two games, have recorded just two sacks and allowed 408 combined rushing yards.

"Obviously, we have a lot of work to do and we have to be consistent in what we're doing," Lions head coach Matt Patricia said after the game. "We have to get it coached up better and understand the techniques and improve all the way around.

"It's early in the year, but it still has to be good. We have to do a better job in what we're doing right now."

The lack of pressure on the quarterback and an inability to win upfront in the run game are two major issues for this defense right now. Detroit travels to Arizona to face quarterback Kyler Murray and the explosive Cardinals' offense next week.

"We have to be better," safety Duron Harmon said after the game. "That's what it comes down to. Have to be more consistent.