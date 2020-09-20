O'HARA'S BURNING QUESTIONS: What was the bottom line in loss to Packers? 

Burning questions in the Detroit Lions 42-21 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field Sunday:

It was a bright start for the Lions when they scored on the first two possessions to take a 14-3 lead, but it went downhill in a hurry to make the Lions' won-loss record 0-2 with their 11th straight loss and with a lot of questions that need answering about the future.

Question: Bottom line: What was it?

Answer: It wasn't any single statistic or individual performance, or even the 31 straight points the Packers scored to wipe out a 14-3 deficit and take command of the game.

It was the total domination by the Packers. It was one-sided, and the Lions didn't really fight back with any authority once the Packers got on their roll.

The Packers played better, and they played smarter.