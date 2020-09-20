NOTEBOOK: Stafford talks pick-6, confidence moving forward

BOUNCE BACK PERFORMANCE

Kudos to rookie running back D’Andre Swift for having a bounce-back performance Sunday after the way Week 1 ended with that drop in the end zone.

Swift caught all five of his targets for 60 yards (12.0 average) against the Packers. The Lions knew Swift was a terrific receiver coming into the NFL and that his drop Week 1 was an anomaly. Swift looks like he can be a difference maker and matchup weapon in the passing game out of the backfield or slot for Detroit's offense.

LOSSES MOUNTING

It's 11 losses in a row now for the Lions dating back to Week 9 of last year. To be fair, eight of those came without Stafford, but even he has lost three in row now.

The Lions have had leads in a lot of those losses, some late, but haven't been able to make the calls or the plays to win the game.

"I'm confident," Stafford said after the game when asked about his confidence level in the coaching and schemes. "We have to go out and play better. That's the biggest thing. We have to play better in really all three phases."

Patricia is always quick to lay blame on himself after losses, but the players are equally as quick to put the blame on themselves for a lack of playmaking or execution. It's likely been a combination of both during this 0-2 start.