O'HARA'S BURNING QUESTIONS: What was the key stat in loss to Packers?

Lions-Packers burning questions: What another injury for Matthew Stafford means, the Packers taking charge after what proved to be a temporary win for the Lions and a key stat in the Packers' 31-24 win at Ford Field on Sunday:

Question: Quarterback Matthew Stafford has been playing with a thumb injury sustained against Washington, but he went out and did not return after sustaining what was reported to be a rib injury in the fourth quarter.

What did the injury mean to the Lions in the game, and what could it mean if he misses any games the rest of the season?

Answer: Stafford is the Lions' most valuable player, and any real chance they have to win depends on him being available to play. The evidence of that is what happened last year when Stafford missed the last eight games with a back injury.

The Lions went 0-8 without him after starting 3-4-1. The last three games are against the Titans on the road before playing the Bucs and Vikings in the last two at home.