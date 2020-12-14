FOUR DOWNS: How Packers took control in second half

FIRST DOWN: SWING SEQUENCE

After playing to a 14-14 tie with the NFC North leading Green Bay Packers Sunday in Detroit, how the Lions came out of the locker room to start the third quarter was going to go a long way in determining Sunday's outcome.

Green Bay took the second-half kickoff and proceeded to drive 75 yards in 14 plays, taking up nearly nine minutes off the third-quarter clock and scoring on an Aaron Rodgers scramble. The Packers converted 3rd and 7, 3rd and 14, 3rd and 4 and the Rodgers touchdown was on a 3rd and 6 play.

Detroit's defense needed a break after that Packers drive, and the Lions' offense needed to counter. Instead, Detroit went three and out and punted right back to Green Bay.

"That's not how we wanted to start the second half," Lions interim head coach Darrell Bevell said after the game. "They came out ... went on a long drive. When that happens, for the offensive side of the ball, we need to respond. And do a good job of giving our defense time to rest and we didn't do that."