NOTEBOOK: Stafford injures ribs in loss to Packers

Lions interim head coach Darrell Bevell didn't have any updates after the game. He said Stafford was still getting x-rays and the team would update his status on Monday.

Stafford finished the game 24-of-34 passing for 244 yards with a touchdown, no interceptions and a 100.6 passer rating.

It will be something to monitor the last three games as the Lions' playoff hopes took a hit Sunday with the loss to the Packers. Detroit fell to 5-8 on the season and at least two games back of the final spot with three games to play.

"Matthew Stafford is as tough as they come," Bevell said after the game. "He's a huge competitor. I know he's going to want to be out there with his team, so it's going to have to be pretty drastic for him not to be in there."

JONES PLAY

Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. looked to make a crucial 35-yard catch down the left sideline at the left pylon of the Green Bay end zone on a play where he adjusted to the ball and extended for the catch while looking to get two feet down with a double toe tap. The play was called incomplete on the field, and Bevell challenged it. After a long look, the officials called it incomplete. The replay looked like Jones got two feet in.

Detroit still scored on the drive, but the Jones play came with over nine minutes left on the clock in the fourth quarter. Detroit scored six plays later with about six minutes and 30 seconds left. That's two and a half minutes lost off the clock in what turned out to be a one-possession game.