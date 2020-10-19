O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Defense shows improvement in win over Jaguars

1. Affect the QB: It's not only the sacks that bother quarterbacks and disrupt timing in the passing game. It's also pressure, and the Lions had that on Minshew. He completed 25 of 44 passes and was on the run for much of the game.

"We knew it was a challenge," Flowers said in a Zoom interview. "We stood up to the challenge, from our practice and today.

"It definitely allowed us to control the game. Like I said in the past, if they can run the ball, why would they pass it?

"We got them one dimensional by stopping the run. Now we can pin our ears back as a defensive front and do a lot of different things. We didn't get the sacks, but just having him (Minshew) focusing on the rush, he was probably throwing the ball faster than he wanted.

"That's still affecting the quarterback."

2. Swift returns: Swift didn't get down on himself after dropping what would have been the game-winning pass in the end zone in the opening-game loss to the Bears.

He didn't feel like he was getting redemption with Sunday's performance – 116 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

"I know that I'm not that player," Swift said. "I'm showing everybody else that.

"I know that."

Swift had 13 receptions and 12 carries in the first four games. He had 14 carries Sunday.