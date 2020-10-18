NOTEBOOK: Offensive line holds up despite having to shuffle players

PRESSURE VS. SACKS

The Lions only sacked Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew once on the official stat sheet, but the Jaguars signal caller was under pressure a lot during the course of the afternoon as the Lions dialed up the pressure and some of their blitz packages.

Detroit recorded four quarterback hits and two tackles for loss, and intercepted Minshew once (safety Duron Harmon). When the pressure numbers are released by the analytic sites Sunday night and Monday, it's probably a safe bet those totals will be one of the best for the Lions' defense through their first five games.

The sack on Minshew was a big one from defensive end Trey Flowers where he stripped the ball from Minshew and it was recovered by defensive end Romeo Okwara in Lions' territory.

"If they can run the ball, why would they pass it," Flowers said after the game of how the Lions holding Jacksonville to just 44 rushing yards allowed them to dial up the pressure.