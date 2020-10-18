FOUR DOWNS: Swift steps up in victory over Jaguars

FIRST DOWN: SWIFT STEPS UP

A popular question I got this week in my 10 Questions with Twentyman column was the usage, or lack thereof, of rookie running back D’Andre Swift the first four weeks of the season in the run game, and whether we might see more from him moving forward.

It turns out the Lions looked to Swift early and often Sunday in Jacksonville. His 116 rushing yards and two touchdowns helped the Lions notch a 34-16 victory to improve their record to 2-3 on the season.

Swift entered the game rushing just 12 times in Detroit's first four games for 42 yards and a touchdown. He's been a big part of the passing game, but Sunday against the Jags he had the hot hand early.

Swift became the first Lions rookie since Barry Sanders in 1989 to rush for at least 100 yards and score two touchdowns in a game.

That has to be a real confidence booster for the second-round draft pick out of Georgia.

"It comes with during the week, my preparation," Swift said of his increased role and production Sunday. "Just allowing them to see me run the plays that are called and trust in me so we can get this thing rolling."