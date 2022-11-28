O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Breaking down the Lions' remaining six games

Quarterback Jared Goff repeated in his postgame press conference what head coach Dan Campbell told the team in the locker room after the game.

"Every week is going to be a reload," Goff said. "How do we reload and come back out and play good ball?

"We're behind the eight ball a little bit. We have plenty of games left."

"Plenty" might be stretching it a little with six games left and a 4-7 won-loss record. Getting to 5-6 with a win over the Bills would have been better, but the Lions seemed eager to take on the challenge before they departed Ford Field for a mini-break.

"Everyone in this locker room is excited for what we have coming up," wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown said. "This next six weeks and just building off what we've done these last four weeks."

This week's Monday Countdown looks at the Lions' realistic target for a playoff berth, and at a breakdown of the Lions' final six opponents and how they match up.

We start with the target then go to the final 6 opponents: