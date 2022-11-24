NOTEBOOK: St. Brown making a name for himself as a standout receiver

Is it time to start talking about Detroit Lions second-year WR Amon-Ra St. Brown as one of the best slot receivers in the NFL?

What he did Thursday on a national stage in Detroit's 28-25 loss to Buffalo could start the conversation.

St. Brown caught nine passes for 122 yards and a touchdown, which now gives him 65 receptions on the year for 716 yards and four touchdowns. He should easily surpass 1,000 receiving yards in his second season with six games remaining, and he just passed Gail Cogdill (1,598) for the third most receiving yards a Lions player has produced in his first two NFL seasons.

St. Brown now has 1,614 receiving yards through two seasons. He's caught 26 of his 29 targets the last three games alone.

"He's one of the top guys in the league at this point, and certainly, as good as anybody in the slot right now," Lions quarterback Jared Goff said of St. Brown.

"He helps us a lot when he's up and rolling and healthy, and having those guys back around (him) certainly helped too. Just getting guys that can stretch the field, and other targets that are potent in their own right."

It was the first time the Lions had St. Brown, DJ Chark and Josh Reynolds, their top three receivers to start the season, on the field together since Week 3. The Lions should also get rookie Jameson Williams back on the field in the coming weeks, and that should open things up even more for St. Brown to operate in the middle of the field.