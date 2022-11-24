FOUR DOWNS: Lions go toe-to-toe with Bills, but come up short

FIRST DOWN: TOE-TO-TOE

In the end, a loss is still a loss, but for a young football team like the Detroit Lions, Thursday's 28-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills continues to show the progress they are making. Lions head coach Dan Campbell doesn't think of Thursday's loss as a step back after winning three straight coming in.

"It should sting that we lost that game because we had our opportunities," Campbell said. "But that doesn't mean we've taken a step back either. I still felt growth today. I feel like we're continuing to take a step."

Buffalo is one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl, and this young Lions team played them toe-to-toe with a last-second field goal being the difference. Buffalo came in as a 9.5-point favorite on the road. They didn't look like a team 9.5 points better than Detroit.

Detroit was right there for 59 minutes and 58 seconds against one of the best teams in the NFL. They simply couldn't get a stop at the end and made a few more errors than the Bills throughout the course of the game.

Over the last four weeks, the Lions have shown they can play with anyone in the league.

"We all know how good they are, but losing that close, no one wants to lose obviously, but that's a good football team," Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown said.