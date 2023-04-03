O'HARA'S MOCK DRAFT 3.0: Combine, pro days, trades & free agency shake up selections

Mock 3.0 is my third mock draft, and it has been affected by performances in Combine and Pro Day workouts, free-agent signings and one major trade that gave the Carolina Panthers the No. 1 pick in a deal with the Bears.

Throw in the ever-churning rumor mill, and it might have given mock drafts a twist or two.

The Detroit Lions were active in free agency, both in adding players to strengthen key areas – the secondary in particular – and re-signing valuable role players.

Armed with two first-round picks – No. 6 from a trade with the Rams and No. 18 from finishing 9-8 in 2022 – General manager Brad Holmes and his staff are in prime position to further strengthen a young and ascending roster.

Defense is likely to be a prime target for the Lions, but Holmes has shown in his first two years that it's wise to expect the unexpected. Case in point: Trading up to No. 12 last year to take wide receiver Jameson Williams of Alabama.

Following are picks 1-18 in my Mock 3.0:

1. Carolina Panthers (7-10 via Bears 3-14):

Bigger is better for new Panthers head coach Frank Reich. At 6-3, C.J. Stroud is five inches taller than 5-10 Alabama QB Bryce Young, who most people thought would be the first pick in the draft regardless of who had it.

Stroud has more going for him than size. He had 83 TD passes and only 12 picks in the last 25 games for the Buckeyes.

Pick: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State.